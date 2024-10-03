Home Business Wire Seven Papers from Mitsubishi Electric’s Researchers Accepted at IROS2024
Business Wire

Seven Papers from Mitsubishi Electric’s Researchers Accepted at IROS2024

di Business Wire

Recognized for the companies’ research results at the top conference in the fields of AI and robotics

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that seven papers submitted by researchers at its Information Technology R&D Center (Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture) and Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories, Inc. (MERL), a subsidiary located in the United States (Cambridge, Massachusetts), have been accepted at IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) 2024.


IROS is a leading conference in the fields of AI and robotics, and one of the largest international conferences in the world in the field of robotics. It is cosponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and The Robotics Society of Japan (RSJ). In 2024, 47% of papers were accepted out of more than 3,300 submissions. Details of the accepted papers are below, they will be presented during the conference in Abu Dhabi from October 14 to 18. Mitsubishi Electric will continue to work on research and development of cutting-edge technologies with the aim of contributing to a sustainable future.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Information Technology R&D Center

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/rd/form.html
Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories, Inc.

www.merl.com/contact

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

