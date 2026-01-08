Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Unveils 7Xcellence: A Fully Integrated, End-to-End System Designed to Transform Multi-Site Program Delivery

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, a North American leader in delivering end-to-end multi-site program management, announced the launch of 7Xcellence, its new proprietary, fully integrated system designed to deliver unprecedented speed, consistency, and predictability to large-scale design, construction, remodeling, and development programs.

Built for the complex needs of retail, restaurant, fuel, convenience stores, grocery, healthcare, government, and hospitality portfolios, 7Xcellence consolidates the company’s seven core service offerings into one coordinated workflow. The solution is modular enough to start anywhere and powerful enough to accelerate every project phase.

“ After years of providing our core services, we’ve realized that the true strength and value come from integrating all our services into one comprehensive solution,” said Sevan Founder and CEO Jim Evans. “ With 7Xcellence, clients benefit from faster execution, fewer surprises, smarter decisions, higher-quality outcomes, and measurable ROI.”

One System. Seven Strengths.

7Xcellence is built on integrating Sevan’s seven standard expert services. Each is strong alone but becomes exponentially more so when combined:

Program Management – Nationwide oversight with real-time visibility and proactive issue resolution, providing a single source of accountability across all vendors.

Real Estate & Development – Intelligent site selection support, feasibility analysis, and lease strategy from a builder-minded team.

Architecture & Engineering – Scalable, constructible designs for remodels, prototypes, and new builds.

Civil, Zoning & Permitting – Front-end friction removal through extensive local permitting and entitlement experience.

Reality Capture & BIM – Laser scans, digital twins, and data-rich models to speed up downstream decisions.

Construction – Estimating, preconstruction, and field execution supported by data, minimizing change orders and maximizing control.

Technology & Data Analytics – Dashboards, KPIs, and digital threads transforming information into actionable insights.

While each service is available independently, when unified through 7Xcellence, clients gain a connected, transparent, and results-driven system to scale multi-site programs.

A Smarter, Faster, More Predictable Standard

7Xcellence was developed in direct response to industry challenges — siloed vendors, inconsistent data, permitting delays, design mismatches, and costly handoff failures.

“ This is how Sevan multiplies impact. We are able to align every part of the program lifecycle into one cohesive, data-driven system,” Evans said. “ Our clients face increasing pressure to move faster, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. 7Xcellence delivers what clients demand: real solutions and real results.”

About Sevan Multi-Site Solutions

Sevan is a veteran-owned company providing site development, design, program management, and construction services for organizations with multiple locations. With experience managing over $15 billion in projects, Sevan is trusted by many of the world’s leading brands. The company serves clients nationwide in the restaurant, grocery, fuel and convenience store, retail, healthcare and pharmacy, housing, and government sectors.

For more information about Sevan and its comprehensive suite of services, please visit www.sevan.com.

