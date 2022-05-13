Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Named Best Places to Work in Illinois for 6th Consecutive Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for the sixth consecutive year by the Daily Herald Business Ledger.

Sevan, a global leader in innovative program management for clients with multiple sites—holds the list’s No. 19 spot for medium-sized Illinois businesses.

The Best Places to Work in Illinois award program and survey identifies and recognizes the state’s best employers and provides tangible employee feedback for company advancement.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Illinois for six years in a row,” said Jim Evans, Founder and CEO of Sevan. “Our fantastic team is dedicated to building an outstanding work environment to accompany our continued success and growth in the multi-site industry. Congratulations to all the winners!”

Sevan goes above and beyond to find thoughtful, creative and unique benefits for team members. Some offerings include comprehensive health insurance plans, nationwide remote roles, paid volunteer time off, charitable matching programs, educational assistance, 401K matching, a grounded and approachable leadership team, and flexible time off and schedules. The company’s Social Committee hosts regular team building activities to bring the organization together—including bowling, sports outings, regional team dinners, birthday and anniversary celebrations, and holiday parties.

“Sevan has created an engaging, supportive and encouraging culture that allows each team member to learn and grow,” said Chris Galazka, Senior Vice President of People Solutions. “Engaging with our team members daily reminds me that the Sevan experience is truly special.”

In 2021, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work® for the 8th consecutive year and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year. Also in 2021, Sevan ranked No. 21 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)’s Top 50 Program Management Firms, No. 44 on ENR’s Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms and earned the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan.

About Sevan

Sevan helps iconic, global brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the U.S. and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, with 400+ employees and has an international office in London.

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients’ businesses. Sevan strategically guides iconic brands—including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Carbon Health, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald’s, Motor Fuel Group, Office Depot, Popeyes, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands—through their entire turnkey program lifecycle. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan’s inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 25,000 retail stores, 17,000 restaurants and 32,000 healthcare sites. The team has also completed more than 32,000 surveys, totaling more than 1 billion square feet. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan’s people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

