SetSchedule Announces New Innovative App Tools for Small Businesses

The new app update will open the market to solopreneurs and small businesses, expanding on the existing functions for real estate agents.

The SetSchedule app update will launch on December 21, 2021.

App features will include features such as “Ask the Pro” and “Broadcast,” digital marketing and team collaboration tools.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SetSchedule, a technology company that has had great success in the real estate business development space, is releasing an update to its app. This update will add onto the app’s current features, and is set to be a place where entrepreneurs and solopreneurs can network, market their business, and collaborate on projects with other professionals from any industry. According to CEO Roy Dekel:

“I’m extremely excited to challenge and disrupt an industry of social networks that produce a lot of garbage content and non valuable connections for professionals. Tie that with the newly created software as a service tools, I believe SetSchedule is positioned to grow very fast and support solopreneurs in a totally new innovative way.”

Features such as “Ask the Pro” allows users to ask questions geared towards certain professions to connect qualified professionals. By having users select areas of professional expertise this will connect users with experts that are outside of their personal network.

The “Broadcast” feature is meant for users to conduct digital marketing locally by selecting a geographic area and geo targeted location, connecting solopreneurs with their target audience..

The Irvine based company has experienced rapid growth, going from under 50 to over 200 employees, winning numerous awards, and has been featured on the INC 5000 for three consecutive years.

SetSchedule is an American technology company which disrupts the real estate industry by leveraging SAAS and consumer cloud communication products, artificial intelligence, and autonomous business flow applications to eliminate the struggle behind establishing a connection.

SetSchedule’s goal is to innovate the real estate industry with cutting-edge tools that allow for better connections, easier communication and stronger relationships between consumers and their local experts.

Contacts

Cassandra Spencer



Email: media@setschedule.com