SET Unveils New, Massively Scalable Cloud Software Architecture

Best-of-Breed, High-Availability Cloud Architecture to Benefit Existing and Future Water Utilities

SET architecture improvements include:

Concurrent, parallel application pipelining that distributes SET applications for meter reading, mapping, reporting, and analytics across an expansive AWS cloud performance architecture.

Auto-Scaling to eliminate performance bottlenecks related to peak demand and peak network traffic.

Load balancing to evenly distribute traffic among parallel applications.

Elastic .NET core container repositories and services to ensure high-availability and always-on operation.

Expanded and published application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable straightforward, definable, two-way integration and synchronization with water utility existing systems such as CIS, Workforce Management, Consumer Portal, and SCADA.

John Stafford, chief executive officer for Smart Earth Technologies commented, “Increasingly, water utilities face limited in-house information technology resources and budgets. It is incumbent upon us, as a tier-one AMI supplier, to provide turnkey software and LTE network expertise that frees our clients to focus on water operations, water quality and customer satisfaction. Today, we demonstrate once again that we deliver on that promise. The massive operational benefits of our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution is evident when all of this additional value and performance is delivered overnight to our installed base customers at no additional charge based on long-term contracts.”

About Smart Earth Technologies

SET has delivered cloud-based LTE AMI solutions and software to more than 100 water utilities and selected AMI OEMs worldwide. SET products include fully integrated, battery-operated, meter-agnostic LTE endpoint transceivers and valves, installation tools, LTE network infrastructure, and award-winning cloud software for head-end utility operations. For more information on Smart Earth Technologies visit www.smartearthtechnologies.com

