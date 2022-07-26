SES to Power Innovative, Immersive Experiences Onboard Leading Family Cruise Lines Fleet with O3b mPOWER

Cruise line’s newbuild programme and current fleet will leverage SES’s O3b mPOWER connectivity service to make seamless family luxury a reality

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES, the world’s leading content connectivity satellite service provider, will be providing ground-breaking high-speed satellite-based connectivity services to the newest landmark ship of a leading family cruise line, the company announced today. The cruise line existing fleet will also transition its connectivity to SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system O3b mPOWER, alongside installing the service onto its newbuild programme.

The high-performance connectivity service onboard will first be available via SES’s O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation and will subsequently migrate and expand to SES’s O3b mPOWER communication system. This connectivity will be augmented by SES’s geostationary satellite fleet and ground-based infrastructure to provide high-bandwidth redundancy and unparalleled reliability throughout the voyage.

The new agreement will help enable a seamless and hassle-free internet connectivity experience for guests who can unwind in complete luxury without worrying about their family’s consuming large amounts of data at considerable expense. Passengers can purchase new Unlimited Internet access plans by leveraging SES’s O3b mPOWER network and enjoy unmatched connectivity whilst cruising.

The low-latency connectivity network which will be delivered by SES’s O3b mPOWER system is also set to enable innovative connected technologies, including a first-of-its-kind immersive augmented reality experience for guests. It will also power wearable technology for families, which provides children secure and safe access to amazing experiences while parents recline at the pool.

Simon Maher, Vice President of Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES, said, “SES is privileged to be selected as the most innovative technology connectivity partner for both the transition of the current fleet of Cruise Ships from the legacy provider to SES but also supporting the cruise line’s fleet expansion plans. We are passionate about amazing, innovative experiences that push the boundaries of what people think is possible. As the only company to operate a commercially successful medium earth orbit constellations at unmatched scale, SES is uniquely positioned to offer the most reliable, best-performing high-speed connectivity at sea that helps make incredible and innovative experiences a reality.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over ~8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

