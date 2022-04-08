SES Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Dividend of EUR 0.50 per A-share approved

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) yesterday in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, notably the company’s 2021 accounts and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per A-share, which will be paid to shareholders on 21 April 2022.

Shareholders confirmed the co-optation and appointment of Jacques Thill as director. They furthermore elected Carlo Fassbinder and Jennifer Byrne, each for a two-year mandate, and re-elected Béatrice de Clermont-Tonnerre, Peter van Bommel and Françoise Thoma, each for another three-year mandate.

Shareholders also approved in principle a capital reduction of EUR 22 million and the cancellation of 12 million class A shares and 6 million class B shares.

Following the shareholders’ meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr Frank Esser as Chairperson for a period of one year, Mrs Anne-Catherine Ries and Mr Peter van Bommel as Vice-Chairpersons also for a period of one year.

The meetings were held on the basis of the rules set out in the law of 23 September 2020 as amended by the law of 25 November 2020. Shareholders participated remotely by appointing SES designated proxyholders to represent them at the meetings and to carry out their voting instructions given ahead of the meetings. Compliance with voting instructions was verified by the bureaus of the meetings.

The 2021 Annual Report is available for download at: https://www.ses.com/sites/default/files/2022-03/20220301_SES_AR2021_final.pdf

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries almost 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Contacts

For further information:

Suzanne Ong



External Communications



Tel. +352 710 725 500



suzanne.ong@ses.com