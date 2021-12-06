SES Government Solutions Releases New Unified Operational Network

Hydra provides mission assurance with modern, fully customizable situational awareness dashboard for the U.S. Government and military

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced its new Common Operational Picture (COP) platform, Hydra, built exclusively to serve the U.S. Government and military.

Managed and operated in-house, Hydra is a modular web-based monitoring and control system that provides end-to-end situational awareness in a single unified operational network platform. Hydra collects, normalizes, and organizes data from different sources based on the mission or customer and distributes the information to the appropriate dashboard providing an interactive user interface of consumable data in a single pane.

Built on a cloud-native and micro-services architecture, Hydra is secure by design and incorporates the latest security and data processing technologies, ensuring mission assurance for government and military users.

The SES Government Terrestrial Network (GTN) is the foundation of this platform built to synchronize operations across major global teleports, points of presence, and U.S. Government datacenters. The network integrates with Hydra providing complete visibility and management capabilities to the customer and SES GS’ Network Operations Center (NOC) to optimize end-to-end system performance.

“Hydra is the convergence of tactical, operational, and strategic enterprise data in a single pane view,” said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). “Having information in real-time can be the difference between mission success and mission failure. SES GS has identified the need for a tool that compiles and transforms open-source data in a customizable dashboard to help manage situations rapidly and allow in-real time informed decision making.”

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,500 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

