SES: ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as “the Transparency Law” and “the Transparency Regulation”)
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
|
|
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
SES SA
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
_X_An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
__An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
__An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
__Other (please specify)iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
|
Name: SOCIETE GENERALE SA PARIS, FRANCE
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
02/06/2021
|
|
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
1.82 %
|
3.26 %
|
5.08 %
|
575 186 400
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
1.68 %
|
3.09 %
|
4.77 %
|
|
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)
|
Indirect
(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)
|
Direct
(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)
|
Indirect
(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)
|
ORD SHS LU0088087324
|
-6 204 747
|
12 130 000
|
– 1.09 %
|
2.11 %
|
BORROWED SHS LU0088087324
|
3 794 404
|
785 861
|
0.66 %
|
0.14 %
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|
10 505 518
|
1.82 %
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/Conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Put option on Basket
|6/27/2023
|6/27/2023
|
310,000
|
0.05%
|Put option on Basket
|6/25/2021
|6/25/2021
|
11,690,000
|
2.03%
|OTC Call options
|8/11/2021
|8/11/2021
|
17,280
|
0.00%
|Listed Put options
|6/18/2021
|Till 18/06/2021
|
312,500
|
0.05%
|
12,329,780
|
2.15%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/Conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Call option on Basket
|6/27/2023
|6/27/2023
|Cash settlement
|
129,962
|
0.02%
|Call option on Basket
|1/3/2033
|Till 03/01/2033
|Cash settlement
|
351,142
|
0.06%
|Call option on Basket
|6/25/2021
|6/25/2021
|Cash settlement
|
3,835,166
|
0.67%
|Contract for Difference
|
N/A
|
N/A
|Cash settlement
|
46,424
|
0.01%
|OTC Call options
|1/3/2033
|Till 03/01/2033
|Cash settlement
|
660,000
|
0.11%
|OTC Put options
|1/3/2033
|Till 03/01/2033
|Cash settlement
|
192,000
|
0.03%
|Listed call warrants
|1/3/2033
|Till 03/01/2033
|Cash settlement
|
991,129
|
0.17%
|Listed put warrants
|1/3/2033
|Till 03/01/2033
|Cash settlement
|
192,000
|
0.03%
|
6,397,823
|
1.11%
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)
__ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
_X_ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
|
N°
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
|
Total of both
|
Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
|
1
|
SOCIETE GENERALE SA
|
-0.43 %
|
3.05 %
|
2.62 %
|
|
2
|
SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh
|
0 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.21 %
|
1
|
3
|
SOCIETE GENERALE LUXEMBOURG
|
2.11 %
|
0.00 %
|
2.11 %
|
1
|
4
|
SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC
|
0.14 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.14 %
|
1
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .
|
|
10. Additional informationxvi:
|
For your information, the position referring to section 7.A reported in subtotal is a consolidated position at the group level, resulting from 2 opposite positions involving 2 legal entities (intra Société Générale group operations).
|
Done at
|
PARIS, FRANCE
|
On
|
7 June, 2021
cssF
Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier
