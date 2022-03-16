ServiTech Inc. joins Croptimistic Technology Inc. USA Partner Network to Bring SWAT MAPS to Iowa Farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Croptimistic Technology Inc. is pleased to welcome U.S.-based ServiTech Inc. to their ever-growing partner network. This alliance will provide farmers with enhanced tools for informed decision-making on their farms through the practical application of high-resolution soil maps, data, process, machinery, and agronomy knowledge.

“We are happy to announce this new addition to our partner network,” says Croptimistic’s Colorado based Vice President of Sales Jack Seitz. “SWAT MAPS technology combined with ServiTech’s deep agronomy heritage will ensure Iowa farmers have the information they need to make important decisions on their farm.”

ServiTech Inc. became a SWAT Partner through the purchase of a patented SWAT BOX, the best soil mapping system on the market. A SWAT BOX is used to collect the data to create Croptimistic Technology’s high-resolution SWAT MAPS. SWAT MAPS gives farmers a solid foundation to better understand field variability plus practical ways to optimize crop inputs for increased profitability. When combined with local agronomy these powerful digital tools provide farmers with a more complete and custom assessment of crop needs on their farm.

“Having the ability to offer SWAT MAPS to our farm clients in Iowa is essential,” Rob Swieter, Iowa Territory Leader for ServiTech Inc., says. “SWAT MAPS, in conjunction with our precision agronomy services, is a phenomenal solution that we can now offer to our clients that are looking to fully maximize yields and the ROI on their inputs. Partnering with Croptimistic Technology Inc. allows us to deliver SWAT MAPS and its many benefits to our growing clientele in Iowa. We are very excited to become the newest SWAT MAPS partner.”

About ServiTech Inc.:

ServiTech’s vision is to sustainably create a more productive planet. Since 1975, ServiTech, Inc. has relied on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres. Three ServiTech laboratory facilities complement industry agronomic services to measure fertility, tailor field inputs and increase yields.

About Croptimistic Technology Inc.: Croptimistic Technology Inc. is an international AgTech company that provides SWAT MAPS, a turn-key variable rate process that prioritizes Soil, Water, and Topography factors of fields for the creation of management zones. Their SWAT RECORDS software powers the entire SWAT ecosystem of products, all of which are synced with the app for real-time viewing. Learn more about SWAT products and how you can leverage SWAT MAPS by visiting www.swatmaps.com

Rob Swieter



Iowa Territory Leader, Servitech Inc.



rob.swieter@servitech.co

515-509-3607

Jack Seitz



Vice President of Sales, Croptimistic Technology



jack@swatmaps.com

303-834-5671