ServiTech Delivers Precision Data and Ultra High-Resolution Imagery When the Industry Needs it Most

di Business Wire

With Prices Skyrocketing Across the Entire Industry, Precision Farming is More Important Than Ever

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week at Husker Harvest Days, ServiTech, Inc. is showcasing its industry-leading field imagery, crop health monitoring and change detection technology to support growers as they navigate modern farming during unprecedented times. With dramatic increases in prices in 2021 for everything from fertilizer to seed, it is more important than ever that growers have resources to help maximize their investment.


“The industry is seeing the price of crop inputs jump significantly over last year’s prices, putting growers in a challenging position. Now more than ever, real-time crop data and field imagery is the key to better decision making,” said ServiTech President and CEO Greg Ruehle. “ServiTech’s services, including its imagery and scouting solutions, are customizable and delivered by expert agronomists in a way that makes the most sense for your operation.”

ServiTech supports its customers with crop management services at every stage of production from crop planning to harvest. These services include ultra high-resolution drone imagery checks, supplemented with in-person analysis by the ServiTech team. Each field visit by a ServiTech professional provides actionable feedback in real time, helping growers make better decisions.

For more information on these services, as well as an overview of all the ways that the ServiTech team can help farms, ranches, feedlots and dairies, please visit:

About ServiTech, Inc.

ServiTech, Inc. is the nation’s largest crop consulting firm and agricultural laboratory. Started in 1975, ServiTech relies on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres in North America. In order to help growers reconcile incoming data, keep up with new technology and enhance their return on investment, the company launched ServiTech Expanded Premium Services (STEPS), focusing on the exploration, development and field testing of cutting-edge technology in the agricultural sector. In 2020, ServiTech celebrated its 45th anniversary. For more information, please visit: www.servitech.com.

