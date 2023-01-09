Servier and Aqemia Extend Collaboration on Undruggable Target in Immuno-Oncology

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Servier and Aqemia announce the extension of their new-molecule discovery collaboration on an undruggable therapeutic target in immuno-oncology.

This extension follows Servier and Aqemia’s successful partnership program, initiated in December 2021, to accelerate drug candidate discovery in immuno-oncology using artificial intelligence.

“We are thrilled with this new step in our collaboration with Aqemia, which illustrates Servier’s development in the field of artificial intelligence and demonstrates our commitment to immuno-oncology,” said Olivier Nosjean, Director of Open Innovation and Scientific Affairs at Servier.

“We are excited to pursue the collaboration with Servier teams. This extension shows the common willingness to join our forces and expertise to drug this highly difficult target.” says Maximilien Levesque, CEO and co-founder of Aqemia.

Aqemia has successfully employed its unique quantum-physics-inspired artificial intelligence technology to identify innovative, patentable molecules that are experimentally active on an undruggable target in immuno-oncology.

Unlike other AI technologies that require experimental results to train their algorithms for each new target and chemical series, Aqemia generates its own data with quantum-inspired physics, enabling work on particularly innovative and undruggable targets.

Pharma-tech startup Aqemia will continue to use its algorithms to optimize the molecules found collaboratively by both partners, relying on the launchpad platform that the start-up has developed for its own research projects.

The new agreement provides for a new upfront payment as well as payments linked to the successful achievement of research and development milestones by drug candidates identified through the collaboration between Aqemia and Servier.

About Servier

Founded to serve health, Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation that aspires to have a meaningful social impact, both for patients and for a sustainable world. With its unique governance model, it can fully serve its vocation with a long-term vision: being committed to therapeutic progress to serve patient needs. The 21,800 employees of the Group are committed to this shared vocation, source of inspiration every day.

As a world leader in cardiology, Servier’s ambition is to become a renowned, focused and innovative player in oncology by targeting hard-to-treat cancers. That is why the Group allocates over 50% of its R&D budget to developing targeted and innovative therapies in oncology.

Neuroscience and immuno-inflammatory diseases are the future growth drivers. In these areas, Servier is focused on a limited number of diseases in which accurate patient profiling makes it possible to offer a targeted therapeutic response through precision medicine.

To promote access to quality care for all at a lower cost, the Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies, relying on strong brands in France, Eastern Europe, Brazil and Nigeria.

In all these areas, the Group includes the patient voice at each stage of the life cycle of a medicine.

Headquartered in France, Servier relies on a strong geographical footprint in over 150 countries and achieved a revenue of €4.7 billion in 2021.

About Aqemia

Aqemia is a next-gen pharmatech company generating one of the world’s fastest-growing drug discovery pipeline. Our mission is to design fast innovative drug candidates for dozens of critical diseases. What sets us apart is our unique quantum and statistical mechanics algorithms fueling a generative AI to design novel drug candidates. The disruptive speed and accuracy of our technology platform allows us to scale drug discovery projects as technology projects.

