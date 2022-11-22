ServiceUp Continues Consumer-Friendly Car Repair Innovation With In-App Financing

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceUp, the all-in-one car repair solution, has integrated with consumer financing company Wisetack to create the easiest way to pay for a repair. Now, anyone using the ServiceUp app can choose to pay for their service repair via Wisetack financing.

“ServiceUp is building the best customer experience in auto repair,” said Brett Carlson, Co-founder and CEO of ServiceUp. “That includes offering easy, responsible financing for people who need critical repairs but require flexibility with payment terms. In this tight economy, our customers love the ability to access financing for repairs. Now they can get it with one touch in our app — making our service even easier. Partnering with Wisetack made sense for many reasons, but their customer-friendly terms and approach is why we chose them.”

Research shows that 60% of Americans cannot afford an unplanned $500 car repair expense. Putting off critical car repairs puts many drivers and their families at risk. Wisetack gives access to loans up to $15,000*.

“Financing is becoming increasingly important as people tighten up their spending,” said Bobby Tzekin, Co-founder and CEO of Wisetack. “Wisetack’s transparent and easy-to-understand financing helps consumers budget better. We are excited to offer friendly pay-over-time options right in the ServiceUp app.”

Users can access in-app financing by downloading the ServiceUp app here.

ServiceUp is a Series A startup founded in Los Gatos, California. ServiceUp offers the most convenient and simple way to repair a car — with real people managing the entire repair from quote to delivery of your car. Currently operating in the San Francisco Bay Area, West Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Denver with plans to expand into more markets soon.

Wisetack makes it easy for in-person businesses to offer financing to their consumers. Through its suite of APIs, Wisetack embeds financing options into software platforms that businesses are already using in their day-to-day operations. In-person businesses can start offering financing to consumers in minutes and boost their sales. Consumers can pay over time for purchases that will better their lives, without surprises or unexpected fees. Founded by an experienced team in payments and lending, and backed by Insight Partners, Greylock, Bain Capital Ventures, and others, the team is based in San Francisco.

*All loans are subject to credit approval. Your terms may vary. Wisetack loans are issued by Hatch Bank, a California-chartered industrial bank. For example, a $1,000 purchase could cost $45.18 a month for 24 months, based on a 7.9% APR, or $333.33 a month for 3 months, based on a 0% APR. See http://wisetack.com/faqs.

