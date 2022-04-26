Home Business Wire ServiceSource to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call on May 10,...
Business Wire

ServiceSource to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call on May 10, 2022

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SREVServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 followed by a conference call at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast and replay of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX®) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of expertise, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ go-to-market initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource:

Website: http://www.servicesource.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/servicesource/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/servicesource

Trademarks

ServiceSource®, CJX®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
investorrelations@servicesource.com

Media Relations Contact:
Elise Brassell

ebrassell@servicesource.com
303-889-8616

