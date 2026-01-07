ServiceNow to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on January 28

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, following the close of market on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (22:00 GMT) on January 28, 2026. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (888) 330-2455 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (240) 789-2717 (Passcode: 8135305). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this website (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/220621032).

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial 800-770-2030 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing 647-362-9199 (Passcode: 8135305).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 75 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

