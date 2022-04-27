ServiceNow Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ServiceNow exceeds high end of guidance across all Q1 2022 metrics; raises mid-point of 2022 subscription revenues guidance and expects growth to accelerate year-over-year on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenues of $1,631 million in Q1 2022, representing 26% year-over-year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency

Total revenues of $1,722 million in Q1 2022, representing 27% year-over-year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency

Current remaining performance obligations of $5.69 billion as of Q1 2022, representing 29% year-over-year growth, 30.5% adjusted for constant currency

52 transactions over $1 million in net new annual contract value in Q1 2022, representing 41% year-over-year growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, with subscription revenues of $1,631 million in Q1 2022, representing 26% year-over-year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency. These results exceed the high end of ServiceNow’s Q1 2022 guidance.

“ServiceNow delivered another outstanding performance that beat expectations across the board,” said ServiceNow President and CEO Bill McDermott. “We are in a sustained demand environment. Companies are investing with a sense of urgency in technologies that get them to the right outcomes, fast. It’s very clear that businesses can no longer revert to the ‘status quo.’ We’re now in a tech-to-compete world. The ServiceNow Platform is enabling employees, customers, and citizen developers with the experiences they love.”

As of March 31, 2022, current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue that will be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $5.69 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth and 30.5% adjusted for constant currency. During the quarter, ServiceNow closed 52 transactions with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value (“NNACV”), representing 41% year-over-year growth. The company now has 1,401 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value, representing 24% year-over-year growth in customers.

“Q1 was another fantastic quarter of execution. NNACV growth accelerated year-over-year, driving the fastest Q1 growth we’ve seen since 2018,” said ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono. “While enterprises are navigating a complex macro environment, our ability to continue delivering strong results exemplifies the resiliency of our business and the mission-critical nature of the Now Platform.”

Recent Business Highlights

During the quarter, ServiceNow delivered the Now Platform San Diego release to help companies accelerate productivity and digital transformation with modern design and expanded hyperautomation tools.

The ServiceNow National Security Cloud (“NSC”) offering obtained a U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) Impact Level 5 (“IL5″) Provisional Authorization, expanding ServiceNow’s growing portfolio of services that are tailored for the U.S. public sector.

(“NSC”) offering obtained a U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) Impact Level 5 (“IL5″) Provisional Authorization, expanding ServiceNow’s growing portfolio of services that are tailored for the U.S. public sector. Following the acquisition of Lightstep, Inc. in 2021, ServiceNow took a major step on its mission to extend Now Platform capabilities beyond observability with the launch of Lightstep Incident Response.

The company’s new Center of Excellence for Accessibility will create more equitable experiences for ServiceNow employees and customers.

ServiceNow also recently released its annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Global Impact Reports, showing strong progress, a refined strategy, and new leadership dedicated to making meaningful and lasting change.

First Quarter 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the first quarter 2022:

First Quarter 2022



GAAP Results First Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount



($ millions) Year/Year



Growth (%) Amount



($ millions)(2) Year/Year



Growth (%) Subscription revenues $1,631 26% $1,666 29% Professional services and other revenues $91 36% $93 39% Total revenues $1,722 27% $1,759 29% Amount



($ billions) Year/Year



Growth (%) Amount



($ billions)(2) Year/Year



Growth (%) cRPO $5.69 29% $5.77 30.5% RPO $11.5 30% $11.6 31.5% Amount



($ millions) Margin (%) Amount



($ millions) Margin (%) Subscription gross profit $1,356 83% $1,410 86% Professional services and other gross profit (loss) ($3) (3%) $13 15% Total gross profit $1,353 79% $1,423 83% Income from operations $87 5% $437 25% Net cash provided by operating activities $863 50% Free cash flow $770 45% Amount



($ millions) Earnings per



Basic/Diluted



Share ($) Amount



($ millions) Earnings per



Basic/Diluted



Share ($) Net income $75 $0.38/ $0.37 $352 $1.76/ $1.73

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Non-GAAP subscription revenues, professional services and other revenues, total revenues, cRPO and RPO are adjusted for constant currency. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. Note: Numbers rounded for presentation purposes.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP growth rates for subscription revenues and cRPO are only adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends. Since December 31, 2021, ServiceNow has seen an incremental strengthening of the U.S. dollar resulting in a larger foreign exchange (“FX”) headwind in 2022 (total FX impact estimated to be approximately a $130 million currency headwind for 2022 subscription revenues and a $135 million currency headwind for Q2 2022 cRPO). ServiceNow has a larger-than-average customer cohort renewing in Q4 2022. As a result, Q2 and Q3 2022 will experience between 1 and 2 points of increasing headwinds to cRPO growth as the contractual obligations wind down. We expect that cohort to renew in Q4 2022, at which time those headwinds will subside and we expect cRPO growth to reaccelerate quarter-over-quarter.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the second quarter 2022:

Second Quarter 2022



GAAP Guidance Second Quarter 2022



Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount



($ millions)(2) Year/Year



Growth (%) Constant Currency



Year/ Year Growth (%) Subscription revenues $1,670 – $1,675 26 % 29 % cRPO 25 % 28 % Note: Includes timing headwind from larger-than-average renewal cohort noted above Margin (%) Income from operations 22% Amount



(millions) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 203

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Guidance for GAAP subscription revenues is based on the 31-day average of foreign exchange rates for March 2022 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year 2022:

Full-Year 2022



GAAP Guidance Full-Year 2022



Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount



($ millions)(2) Year/Year



Growth (%) Constant Currency



Year/ Year Growth (%) Subscription revenues $7,025 – $7,040 26 % 28.5 % Margin (%) Subscription gross profit 86% Income from operations 25% Free cash flow 31% Amount



(millions) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 204

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) GAAP subscription revenues for the future quarters included in our full-year 2022 guidance are based on the 31-day average of foreign exchange rates for March 2022 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on April 27, 2022. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (888) 330‑2022 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (646) 960‑0690 (Passcode: 8135305). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast.

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/600535920

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 770‑2030 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (647) 362‑9199 (Passcode: 8135305).

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information, including forward-looking guidance, and analysis can be found at http://investors.servicenow.com.

Financial Analyst Day

ServiceNow will host its Financial Analyst Day 2022 on Tuesday, May 24th, at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. This half-day program will feature presentations by ServiceNow executives who will provide updates on the company’s strategy, product roadmap, financials, and customer momentum. A webcast will also be available the day of the event at http://investors.servicenow.com.

Event Details: May 24, 2022 from 1:30 pm ‑ 4:30 pm Pacific Time

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Revenues. We adjust revenues and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars (“USD”) are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q1 2021, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.83 Euros and 1 USD to 0.73 British Pound Sterling (“GBP”)), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q1 2022, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.89 Euros and 1 USD to 0.75 GBP). We believe the presentation of revenues and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of revenues year-over-year.

Remaining performance obligations and current remaining performance obligations. We adjust cRPO and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q1 2021, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.85 Euros and 1 USD to 0.73 GBP), rather than the actual end of the period exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q1 2022, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.89 Euros and 1 USD to 0.76 GBP). We believe the presentation of cRPO and RPO and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of cRPO and RPO year-over-year, respectively.

Gross profit, Income from operations, Net income and Net income per share – diluted. Our non-GAAP presentation of gross profit, income from operations, and net income measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, loss on early note conversions, amortization of purchased intangibles, legal settlements, business combination and other related costs, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments. The non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute our non-GAAP net income per share – diluted excludes the dilutive effect of the in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by our note hedges, and includes the dilutive effect of time-based stock awards, the dilutive effect of warrants and the potentially dilutive effect of our stock awards with performance conditions not yet satisfied at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance condition will be met. We believe these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for legal settlements, repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and business combination and other related costs including compensation expense, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenues. We believe information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow margin provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: experiencing an actual or perceived cyber-security event; our ability to comply with evolving privacy laws, data transfer restrictions, and other foreign and domestic standards related to data and the Internet; errors, interruptions, delays, or security breaches in or of our service or data centers; our ability to maintain and attract key employees and manage workplace culture; alleged violations of laws and regulations, including those relating to anti-bribery and anti-corruption and those relating to public sector contracting requirements; our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors; our ability to predict, prepare for and respond promptly to rapidly evolving technological, market and customer developments; our ability to grow our business, including converting remaining performance obligations into revenue, adding and retaining customers, selling additional subscriptions to existing customers, selling to larger enterprises, government and regulated organizations with complex sales cycles and certification processes, and entering new geographies and markets; our ability to develop and gain customer demand for and acceptance of new and improved products and services; material changes in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; the continued impact and duration of COVID-19 on our business, future financial performance and global economic conditions, including any subsequent waves of outbreak or new variant strains of the COVID-19 virus, the effectiveness, extent and duration of mitigation efforts such as “shelter in place” and other government responses, and the availability of vaccinations; our ability to consummate and realize the benefits of any strategic transactions or acquisitions; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on macroeconomic conditions; and fluctuations and volatility in our stock price.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 1,631 $ 1,293 Professional services and other 91 67 Total revenues 1,722 1,360 Cost of revenues (1): Subscription 275 228 Professional services and other 94 71 Total cost of revenues 369 299 Gross profit 1,353 1,061 Operating expenses (1): Sales and marketing 673 524 Research and development 414 314 General and administrative 179 126 Total operating expenses 1,266 964 Income from operations 87 97 Interest expense (6 ) (7 ) Other income, net 4 9 Income before income taxes 85 99 Provision for income taxes 10 17 Net income $ 75 $ 82 Net income per share – basic $ 0.38 $ 0.42 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.41 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – basic 200 197 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – diluted 203 202

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cost of revenues: Subscription $ 36 $ 29 Professional services and other 16 13 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 105 93 Research and development 115 88 General and administrative 53 33

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,252 $ 1,728 Short-term investments 1,762 1,576 Accounts receivable, net 824 1,390 Current portion of deferred commissions 322 303 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 282 223 Total current assets 5,442 5,220 Deferred commissions, less current portion 655 623 Long-term investments 1,484 1,630 Property and equipment, net 798 766 Operating lease right-of-use assets 583 591 Intangible assets, net 266 287 Goodwill 774 777 Deferred tax assets 686 692 Other assets 305 212 Total assets $ 10,993 $ 10,798 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 166 $ 89 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 661 850 Current portion of deferred revenue 3,850 3,836 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 87 82 Current debt, net 88 92 Total current liabilities 4,852 4,949 Deferred revenue, less current portion 57 63 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 548 556 Long-term debt, net 1,484 1,484 Other long-term liabilities 55 51 Stockholders’ equity 3,997 3,695 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,993 $ 10,798

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 75 $ 82 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 101 106 Amortization of deferred commissions 83 66 Stock-based compensation 325 256 Deferred income taxes (2 ) 1 Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount — (7 ) Other 15 17 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations: Accounts receivable 562 354 Deferred commissions (137 ) (114 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (46 ) (3 ) Accounts payable 69 89 Deferred revenue 21 75 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (203 ) (195 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 863 727 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (93 ) (107 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (225 ) Purchases of investments (662 ) (644 ) Purchases of non-marketable investments (101 ) — Sales and maturities of investments 577 532 Others (1 ) 7 Net cash used in investing activities (280 ) (437 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal (6 ) (28 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 105 95 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (150 ) (191 ) Net cash used in financing activities (51 ) (124 ) Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5 ) (18 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 527 148 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,732 1,679 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,259 $ 1,827

ServiceNow, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in millions, except cRPO, RPO and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Growth Rates Subscription revenues: GAAP subscription revenues $ 1,631 $ 1,293 26 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 35 Non-GAAP subscription revenues(1) $ 1,666 29 % Professional services and other revenues: GAAP professional services and other revenues $ 91 $ 67 36 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 2 Non-GAAP professional service and other revenues(1) $ 93 39 % Total revenues: GAAP total revenues $ 1,722 $ 1,360 27 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 37 Non-GAAP total revenues(1) $ 1,759 29 % cRPO (in billions): GAAP cRPO $ 5.69 $ 4.42 29 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 0.08 Non-GAAP cRPO(2) $ 5.77 30.5 % RPO (in billions): GAAP RPO $ 11.5 $ 8.8 30 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 0.2 Non-GAAP RPO(2) $ 11.6 31.5 % Cost of revenues: GAAP subscription cost of revenues $ 275 $ 228 Stock-based compensation (36 ) (29 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (18 ) (12 ) Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenues $ 221 $ 187 GAAP professional services and other cost of revenues $ 94 $ 71 Stock-based compensation (16 ) (13 ) Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenues $ 78 $ 58 Gross profit: GAAP subscription gross profit $ 1,356 $ 1,065 Stock-based compensation 36 29 Amortization of purchased intangibles 18 12 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 1,410 $ 1,106 GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (3 ) $ (4 ) Stock-based compensation 16 13 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit $ 13 $ 9 GAAP gross profit $ 1,353 $ 1,061 Stock-based compensation 52 42 Amortization of purchased intangibles 18 12 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,423 $ 1,115 Gross margin: GAAP subscription gross margin 83 % 82 % Stock-based compensation as % of subscription revenues 2 % 2 % Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of subscription revenues 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 86 % 86 % GAAP professional services and other gross margin (3 %) (6 %) Stock-based compensation as % of professional services and other revenues 18 % 19 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin 15 % 14 % GAAP gross margin 79 % 78 % Stock-based compensation as % of total revenues 3 % 3 % Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 % 82 % Operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 673 $ 524 Stock-based compensation (105 ) (93 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 568 $ 431 GAAP research and development expenses $ 414 $ 314 Stock-based compensation (115 ) (88 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles — (1 ) Business combination and other related costs (5 ) — Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 294 $ 225 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 179 $ 126 Stock-based compensation (53 ) (33 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2 ) (4 ) Business combination and other related costs — (2 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 124 $ 87 GAAP total operating expenses $ 1,266 $ 964 Stock-based compensation (273 ) (214 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2 ) (5 ) Business combination and other related costs (5 ) (2 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 986 $ 743 Income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 87 $ 97 Stock-based compensation 325 256 Amortization of purchased intangibles 20 17 Business combination and other related costs 5 2 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 437 $ 372 Operating margin: GAAP operating margin 5 % 7 % Stock-based compensation as % of total revenues 19 % 19 % Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues 1 % 1 % Business combination and other related costs as % of total revenues — % — % Non-GAAP operating margin 25 % 27 % Net income: GAAP net income $ 75 $ 82 Stock-based compensation 325 256 Amortization of purchased intangibles 20 17 Business combination and other related costs 5 2 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs — 2 Other — 2 Income tax expense effects related to the above adjustments (73 ) (55 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 352 $ 306 Net income per share – basic and diluted: GAAP net income per share – basic $ 0.38 $ 0.42 GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP net income per share – basic $ 1.76 $ 1.55 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.52 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – basic 200 197 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – diluted 203 202 Effects of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes(3) — (1 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – diluted 203 201 Free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 863 $ 727 Purchases of property and equipment (93 ) (107 ) Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount — 7 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 770 $ 627 Free cash flow margin: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as % of total revenues 50 % 53 % Purchases of property and equipment as % of total revenues (5 %) (8 %) Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount as % of total revenues — % 1 % Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 45 % 46 %

