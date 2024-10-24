ServiceNow Partners With Databricks to Deliver Zero Copy Integration That Supercharges Machine Learning and AI Capabilities

Databricks’ Delta Sharing will enable ServiceNow to offer Zero Copy, high-bandwidth, bi-directional, and secure integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform so customers can turn data into instant, AI-powered action

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced a Zero Copy partnership that supercharges machine learning and AI capabilities. Databricks’ Delta Sharing will enable ServiceNow to offer Zero Copy, high-bandwidth, bi-directional, and secure integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform so customers can turn data and insights into instant, AI-powered action.





Bi-directional data exchange with the Zero Copy integration will allow Databricks customers to access data within the ServiceNow platform via ServiceNow’s RaptorDB high-performance database to analyze, enhance, and combine different sets of company data. Additionally, ServiceNow customers will be able to access rich data and insights from Databricks to trigger workflows in ServiceNow.

Databricks will also enable ServiceNow customers to build, test, and deploy custom GenAI applications tailored to their unique business needs. The partnership also amplifies ServiceNow’s agentic AI workflow capabilities. Customers will be able to design and deploy AI-driven workflows on the ServiceNow platform that combine Databricks’ AI capabilities with ServiceNow’s workflow automation, creating predictive and self-optimizing business processes. This includes training custom models from Databricks and integrating them into the ServiceNow platform.

“ServiceNow is transforming how organizations leverage and operationalize data through our partnership with Databricks. By providing more integration options, we are empowering customers to achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and agility,” said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of Platform and AI at ServiceNow. “Advanced data platforms have become essential to meeting today’s GenAI demands. Our partnership with Databricks enriches workflows and enables businesses to build tailored AI solutions that drive informed decision making and turn insights into action.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with ServiceNow as it adopts Delta Sharing for bi-directional zero copy data integration,” said Michael Kiermaier, vice president of Business Strategy and Operations at Databricks. “Line-of-business teams can now take actions based on insights generated by their data teams, with confidence that their enterprise data is accurate, governed, and secure. As more companies look to create agentic systems leveraging their unified enterprise data, we look forward to working with ServiceNow to help our customers unlock the power of data intelligence.”

The partnership will augment the launch of Workflow Data Fabric, which is forging a new generation of AI-fueled productivity for the enterprise. Workflow Data Fabric is an enhanced integrated data layer that unifies business and technology data across the enterprise, powering all workflows and AI agents with real-time, secure access to data from any source. Through the Zero Copy Delta Sharing partnership with established data intelligence leader, Databricks, customers can activate ServiceNow workflows directly within these ecosystems, helping bridge the gap between insights and actions to harness the full potential of their data estate. Enterprise customers now have the ability to combine the power of Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform and ServiceNow’s Now Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI.

Availability

ServiceNow’s Zero Copy integration with Databricks will be available to joint customers in the coming months.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

