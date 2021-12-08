ServiceNow Named a Leader in Enterprise Service Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Q4 2021. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its key differentiator of offering a single platform, single data model, and single architecture for ESM, and continued innovation in advanced platform features, such as AI/ML and Natural Language Query (NLQ).

According to the report, “Strategically, ServiceNow remains the most ambitious ESM vendor in the market, seeking to further the automation, employee services, and employee experience enhancements it brings to customers… ServiceNow’s breadth and depth of capability is unmatched in pushing forward core platform capabilities, increasing the number of AI/ML features, and extending into new capabilities like customer success management (CSM) and AIOps.”

“As companies continue to navigate the new world of hybrid work, ServiceNow remains focused on helping our customers operate more productively across IT, HR, Facilities, Procurement, Legal, and more,” said Blake McConnell, SVP of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “We believe this recognition by Forrester underscores our commitment to delivering workflows that not only unlock productivity across the enterprise, but also enable great experiences and improved operational efficiency in an ever-changing work environment.”

ServiceNow’s ESM solutions deliver a streamlined platform for Enterprise Services by extending capabilities beyond technology services into business-centric automation use cases to transform the way work gets done, empowering customers and employees to work smarter, simpler, and more efficiently.

Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow’s ESM solution serves as the operating foundation for any organization with an Enterprise Shared Services structure, such as Global Business Service, and addresses many use cases across IT and lines of business, such as:

Rapid development and deployment of workflows to support new employee services across the enterprise using low-code

Cross-departmental out of box workflows supporting end-to-end process automation

Delivery of a unified request experience, enabling the enterprise to meet employee needs and to resolve requests seamlessly leveraging automation and integrations to back-end systems of record

Identification of patterns and trends for end-to-end services encompassing multiple business processes

A complimentary copy of the Forrester ESM Wave report is available here.

