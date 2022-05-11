ServiceNow Launches Powerful, New Solutions to Advance Digital Business and Drive Innovation at Scale

Service Operations Workspace gives tech services and operations teams a single place to manage work and have shared visibility into issues

App Engine Management Center provides structure and governance for low-code citizen developers

Public Sector Digital Services provides governments with a digital foundation to deliver consumer-grade experiences from request to resolution

At Knowledge '22 today, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, introduced three new solutions built on the Now Platform to help enterprises advance their digital transformation efforts. Service Operations Workspace, App Engine Management Center and Public Sector Digital Services work across organizations and within the public sector to digitize complex processes and accelerate productivity.





“Today’s business and technology leaders are facing new challenges, from low-code governance to increased demand for faster solutions,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “As a leader in the digital business era, ServiceNow empowers customers with scalable, purpose-built solutions that help them stay a step ahead in serving their own employees, customers, and citizens. The powerful new solutions we’re launching today enable organizations to create better digital experiences for the modern workplace.”

“Automation and low-code use cases will only multiply as the need for more apps and efficiencies increases,” said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. “As IDC forecasts that 750 million new applications will be created between 2023 and 2025, teams across development, line of business citizen developers, and operations teams must adopt innovations that put new efficiency and governance guardrails in place for employees who will lead business growth and innovation.”

Service Operations Workspace gives service desk agents and operations teams a single place to manage work, collaborate, and have shared visibility into issues. It includes a unified user experience for agents and operations teams to work on the same problem at the same time and solve issues faster. This helps reduce downtime , improve customer satisfaction, and increase productivity across multiple groups.

It includes a unified user experience for agents and operations teams to work on the same problem at the same time and solve issues faster. This helps reduce , improve customer satisfaction, and increase productivity across multiple groups. App Engine Management Center (AEMC) unleashes co-innovation between business and IT with low-code app development governance. As the number of citizen developers creating low-code solutions grows, the role of IT must evolve to empower co-innovation at scale while maintaining governance protocols. AEMC is a turnkey low-code governance solution to successfully scale and safeguard app development across an organization with App Engine. Platform admins can set guardrails, apply standards, enable co-innovation between business and IT, and check for compliance in a single place without any friction.



Additionally, AEMC helps centrally manage all aspects of low-code app dev, from app intake to collaboration requests, to pipeline monitoring and deployment tasks. ServiceNow has also published a new Citizen Development Center of Excellence (CoE) website, making it easy for customers and prospects to find the content they need to build a successful citizen development program with App Engine.

The three new innovations were announced in tandem with Knowledge 2022, ServiceNow’s annual event providing networking, roundtable discussions, demos and more centered around the latest power, predictability and flexibility of the Now Platform.

What customers are saying about ServiceNow’s latest innovations:

“At Fannie Mae, our teams are developing innovative solutions that tackle big challenges in housing. It is imperative that they have high-productivity tools and a top-notch user experience so they can focus on driving our mission and business forward. ServiceNow product implementations have enabled us to provide that environment,” said Raghu Bellary, Fannie Mae’s Senior Director overseeing Enterprise ServiceNow Platform technology. “In collaboration with ServiceNow, Fannie Mae has transformed and modernized our Technology Service and Operations Management capabilities while enabling great experiences for our employees. We look forward to leveraging the Service Operations Workspace so our teams have a single pane of glass to manage their work and collaborate across workstreams efficiently and productively.”

“In order to address some of today’s biggest work challenges, the need for automated solutions that allow employees to focus their time and expertise on urgent issues has increased,” said Sharon Mandell, Chief Information Officer of Juniper Networks. “Solutions like Service Operations Workspace will allow us to keep track of projects with end-to-end visibility while enabling users to focus on high-value work.”

“The State of South Dakota is on a mission to transform constituent experiences with digital solutions that extend reach, value and quality of services to residents, businesses and visitors,” said Pat Snow, Chief Technology Officer at State of South Dakota. “We chose ServiceNow as the core engagement and workflow platform for a new public portal and are excited to continue to innovate and enhance the platform to further advance our mission.”

Availability and Additional Information

App Engine Management Center and Public Sector Digital Services are now available on the ServiceNow Store for current ServiceNow customers using the prior family release platform (San Diego or Rome).

Service Operations Workspace (with ITOM) is expected to be GA in June 2022 on the ServiceNow Store.

