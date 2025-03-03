ServiceNow Introduces AI Agents Built for the Telecom Industry to Drive Productivity Across the Entire Service Lifecycle

First use cases put AI agents to work to autonomously solve some of the most common, labor-intensive workflows in customer service and network operations

Built on NVIDIA AI, ServiceNow’s intelligent platform and industry-specific AI agents deliver a full-stack agentic AI solution for communications service providers

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile World Congress: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced the introduction of AI agents for the telecom industry. The AI agents were built with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and the AI platform, NVIDIA DGX Cloud. The agents are designed to drive productivity across the entire service lifecycle. The first use cases will put AI agents to work for communications service providers (CSPs) to autonomously solve some of the most common, labor-intensive workflows in customer service and network operations. The combination of ServiceNow’s AI platform with NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo, both part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, brings industry-specific, out-of-the-box AI agents and delivers a full-stack agentic AI solution for CSPs to help resolve problems faster and deliver great customer experiences.

AI is changing the way telecoms provide service and interact with customers, from automating routine tasks and enhancing self-service options to enabling human agents to focus on complex issues and speed up customer response times. According to McKinsey, telecom companies could unlock up to $250 billion in value by 2040 by implementing advanced responsible AI practices,1 turning exceptional customer service into a strategic business advantage.

“AI continues to be the key driver of business transformation in telecom, and ServiceNow, working with NVIDIA, is playing a pivotal role in this shift,” said Rohit Batra, general manager and vice president for manufacturing, telecommunications, media, and technology at ServiceNow. “The launch of new AI agents developed specifically for the telecom industry demonstrates our continued commitment to building solutions that help solve the biggest challenges facing business leaders. ServiceNow has been at the forefront of AI innovation for years, and this collaboration with NVIDIA marks the next step in delivering agentic AI-powered automation that transforms how CSPs operate and serve their customers.”

“Telcos require AI acceleration to transform their operations,” said Chris Penrose, telco global VP of business development at NVIDIA. “By creating NVIDIA-powered AI agents to enhance telecom workflows for network operations and customer experience, ServiceNow is helping its customers improve efficiency, optimize costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Transforming operations through agentic AI

New ready-to-use AI agents provide CSPs with automation and intelligence capabilities specifically designed to address their unique challenges—building upon the AI agents that are being rolled out to nearly 1,000 customers with GenAI capabilities on the ServiceNow Platform—and enabling them to collaborate, learn, reason, and solve problems on their own.

Designed for the telecommunications industry, the AI agents use specialized frameworks and advanced reasoning to repair networks, address service disruptions, and help prevent customer issues before they happen. These AI agents take intelligent, context-aware actions that work across the service lifecycle, including:

Service test and repair : Offers faster, more seamless issue resolution. AI agents analyze network data, diagnose issues, recommend solutions, and coordinate repair actions, including field engineer scheduling.

: Offers faster, more seamless issue resolution. AI agents analyze network data, diagnose issues, recommend solutions, and coordinate repair actions, including field engineer scheduling. Network incident analysis: Leverages AI to detect network alerts, identify the root cause, and resolve service disruptions faster. AI agents generate resolution playbooks and help predict potential network disruptions before they impact customers, helping CSPs reduce resolution time and improve customer satisfaction.

Leverages AI to detect network alerts, identify the root cause, and resolve service disruptions faster. AI agents generate resolution playbooks and help predict potential network disruptions before they impact customers, helping CSPs reduce resolution time and improve customer satisfaction. Billing resolution: AI agents autonomously identify unusual usage patterns, provide real-time charge explanations, and recommend more cost-effective plans. By improving transparency and reducing unexpected charges, CSPs can reduce billing complaints and call center volume.

A collaboration built for the future of the telecom industry

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are expanding their collaboration on AI-powered automation solutions by introducing vertical-specific agentic AI solutions to drive productivity, improve customer experiences, and simplify operations.

“By combining ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform with NVIDIA’s advanced AI technology, CSPs are equipped with intelligent automation that enhances network operations and customer service,” said John Byrne, Research Vice President, Communications Service Provider Operations & Monetization industry practice, IDC. “This collaboration has the potential to enable telecom providers to drive faster resolutions, improve reliability, and enhance customer experiences at scale.”

These innovations build on last year’s announcement of Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management (TSM)—a breakthrough solution that helps telcos put AI to work across customer service and network operations to enhance agent productivity, accelerate service resolution, and improve customer experience. Since then, ServiceNow has worked closely with NVIDIA to embed agentic AI-driven automation into the core of telecom operations, allowing providers to further improve efficiency and deliver better customer experiences with the assistance of autonomous AI agents.

Managing AI agent performance

Agentic AI without unification creates complexity. ServiceNow’s recently announced AI Agent Orchestrator acts as the central control tower for all AI agents, helping to ensure teams of specialized AI agents work together across tasks, systems, and departments to achieve a specific goal. For use cases beyond the out-of-the-box AI agents, the recent introduction of AI Agent Studio empowers enterprises across industries to build and refine custom workflows without complex coding, making it easier to put agentic AI capabilities to work for their specific operational challenges.

Workflow Data Fabric serves as the foundation for this agentic AI innovation, seamlessly connecting enterprise-wide data to power intelligent automation. By accessing both structured and unstructured data wherever it resides, ServiceNow AI Agents can drive smarter decisions and deliver meaningful business outcomes.

Additional Information

Read about how ServiceNow is accelerating telecom transformation through agentic AI and beyond.

Availability

AI agents in telecom will be available on March 12 alongside ServiceNow's Yokohama release.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

