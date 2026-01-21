ServiceNow enhances global Partner Program to accelerate AI agent innovation

Reimagined Build Program opens ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem to more innovators and strengthens the ServiceNow Store as a global marketplace for partner-built AI agents

Unified investment portfolio and simplified pricing fuel partner-led growth, making it seamless for partners to innovate, differentiate, and monetize on the ServiceNow AI Platform

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow Partner Kickoff – Jan. 20, 2026 – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced significant enhancements to its global Partner Program to accelerate AI agent innovation. This includes a newly reimagined Build Program that opens ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem to more innovators and strengthens the ServiceNow Store as a global marketplace for partner-built AI agents. The program will enable a broader set of ISVs, developers, and technology partners to build, test, certify, and distribute solutions on the ServiceNow AI Platform, with more than 1,000 partners — including AutomatePro, SailPoint, and others — transitioning to the revamped program. ServiceNow also introduced a unified investment portfolio and simplified pricing model designed to fuel partner-led growth, making it seamless for partners to innovate, differentiate, and monetize on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem continues to expand in scale and impact with more than 2,700 partners globally. As customers shift from AI experimentation to AI at scale, partners play an increasingly critical role in delivering specialized use cases, speeding deployment, and driving measurable business outcomes. An expanded and open partner ecosystem positions ServiceNow to meet growing enterprise demand for AI agents, generative automation, and industry-specific workflow innovation; these updates equip ServiceNow partners with the programs, investments, and platform capabilities they need to lead this next wave of AI-powered transformation.

“ServiceNow is building a vibrant partner ecosystem for the AI-native future,” said Michael Park, senior vice president, global partnerships and channels at ServiceNow. “By simplifying how partners build on the ServiceNow AI Platform and expanding our commitment to partner co-innovation, we’re making it easier than ever for partners to create differentiated AI-powered solutions. Together, we’re accelerating customer outcomes and unlocking the next chapter of AI value for enterprises around the world.”

Reimagined Build Program opens ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem to more innovators

ServiceNow’s redesigned Build Program makes it significantly easier for ISV, developer, and technology partners to get started, explore new ideas, and differentiate their offerings as they bring new solutions to market. This will accelerate a wave of partner-built AI agents, applications, and connectors that will extend the value of ServiceNow for customers.

The program’s modernized tier structure — Registered, Select, Premier, and Elite — introduces stronger program benefits and fresh opportunities for partners to showcase their AI solutions in the ServiceNow Store, a global marketplace for enterprise-ready AI agents. A new Access Tier also invites aspiring and entry-stage partners to start building immediately with ServiceNow, giving them instant access to tools and resources without needing to fully enroll first.

More than 1,000 existing partners will transition into the redesigned Build Program by March, establishing a unified, fast-growing pipeline of innovators building AI-powered solutions on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

Expanded investment portfolio strengthens support across the entire partner lifecycle

ServiceNow is supercharging its partner ecosystem with a unified investment strategy for 2026, designed to spark growth, fuel innovation, and help partners win faster, together. The expanded partner investment portfolio provides meaningful support at every phase of the journey — from building demand to closing deals to driving successful deployments — achieved through an increased investment in incentives, rewards, and co-marketing programs.

Key components include:

Market Development Fund (MDF): New funding opportunities and 100% reimbursement for select activities, enabling eligible partners to build demand and generate pipeline.

New funding opportunities and for select activities, enabling eligible partners to build demand and generate pipeline. Strategic Investment Fund (SIF): Targeted funding to accelerate high-impact customer opportunities and unlock faster outcomes.

Targeted funding to accelerate high-impact customer opportunities and unlock faster outcomes. Sell-through, deployment, and specialization incentives: Rewards that recognize partners for driving customer value and deepening technical expertise across the ServiceNow AI Platform.

Each program element is aligned with the updated ServiceNow partner tiers, ensuring partners gain access to the right support at the right time, and that their benefits scale as their success grows.

To further simplify partner engagement and remove friction as the partner ecosystem grows, ServiceNow is also introducing a streamlined fee structure. Beginning immediately, all global partners will move to a streamlined single annual membership fee. This change reflects direct partner feedback and is designed to create a simpler, more equitable structure that allows partners to focus on building, innovating, and going to market, rather than navigating complex program fees.

What partners are saying

With fewer barriers to entry and clearer paths to value, partners appreciate the ability to more easily build differentiated AI-powered solutions, reach customers through the ServiceNow Store, and deploy their solutions on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

“As ServiceNow expands what’s possible through its enhanced Build Program, we see great opportunity to help customers achieve meaningful success, fast. These programmatic changes underpin the importance of Build Program innovators and support our increased investment in solution development and marketing efforts," said Paul Chorley, chief executive officer at AutomatePro. "AutomatePro is transforming how organizations innovate with ServiceNow, scaling workflow automation and driving AI productivity to new levels. By replacing manual, repetitive tasks with intelligent insights, we're redefining what it means to deliver high-quality software at speed to ServiceNow Impact customers."

"Identity becomes the foundation for trust as enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale,” said Matt Mills, president at SailPoint. “ServiceNow’s reimagined Partner Program makes it easier for partners like SailPoint to build and deliver AI agents that are secure by design, deeply integrated into enterprise workflows, and ready to drive real business outcomes. Together, we can help customers accelerate AI adoption while ensuring the right access, for the right users, at the right time.”

For more information on the ServiceNow Partner Program visit servicenow.com/partners.

