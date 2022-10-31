Service Management World 2022 Expo Hall to Display the Most Innovative Products and Services in the Service Management Industry

Event Takes Place November 12-16 in Orlando

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, announces the 2022 Service Management World Expo Hall will display the most innovative products and services in the service management industry. The event takes place November 12-16, 2022 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate in Orlando, FL. Register here.

“Many innovative products and services will be on display in the Service Management World Expo Hall and attendees will have the opportunity to see which solutions are right for their organization,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, HDI. “Service Management World is the perfect place for service management leaders interested in staying ahead of the curve and learning about the latest trends in the industry.”

The Service Management World Expo Hall features more than 30 sponsors showcasing the latest industry solutions. Select exhibitors include: GoTo Technologies, Halo ITSM, Freshworks, ManageEngine and ServiceNow.

Service Management World 2022 Exhibitor News

Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) (Booth #703): A global software company specializing in access management and cryptography solutions for the full enterprise, ASPG will be showcasing a variety of products including self-service password reset tool ReACT, multi-factor authentication tool ReACT MFA, access recovery solution OAR, user provisioning tool ProACT, MegaCryption, a complete cryptography toolkit, and many more.

(Booth #703): A global software company specializing in access management and cryptography solutions for the full enterprise, ASPG will be showcasing a variety of products including self-service password reset ReACT, multi-factor authentication tool ReACT MFA, access recovery solution OAR, user provisioning tool ProACT, MegaCryption, a complete cryptography toolkit, and many more. AnyDesk Software (Booth #614): AnyDesk Software GmbH, the fastest-growing Remote Access Software company, released AnyDesk 7.1. The application’s elegant software architecture and its intuitive user interface are central to developing develop the best Remote Access Solution on the market. AnyDesk 7.1 is initially available for Windows, with other operating systems to follow.

Gaspardesk (Booth #312): Offer an unparalleled IT experience with Gaspardesk’s intelligent, tailored-to-your-needs platform. With Workflow Automation, you can auto-fulfill IT repetitive tasks, such as employee onboarding, by 90%, while instantly auto-resolving 40% of employee IT requests on Slack or Microsoft Teams – without having to switch platforms – thanks to the Conversational AI chatbot.

Automation, you can auto-fulfill IT repetitive tasks, such as employee onboarding, by 90%, while instantly auto-resolving 40% of employee IT requests on Slack or Microsoft Teams – without having to switch platforms – thanks to the Conversational AI chatbot. HaloITSM (Booth #401): HaloITSM is an intuitive IT Service Management solution designed to empower your IT teams to deliver rapid and efficient ITIL -aligned service. Meet us at booth 401 to see how HaloITSM can help with your service management needs.

HaloITSM is an intuitive IT Service Management solution designed to empower your IT teams to deliver rapid and efficient -aligned service. Meet us at booth 401 to see how HaloITSM can help with your service management needs. Rezolve.ai (Booth #513): Rezolve.ai is a modern, AI-powered employee service desk that focuses on instant auto-resolution of issues to enhance the employee experience. Rezolve.ai offers an array of features that not only differentiate it from other service desks but also makes employee support easily accessible and self-driven. The employees can seek support right within Microsoft Teams by simply sending their queries and interacting with the chatbot.

Symphony SummitAI, (Booth #613): Symphony SummitAI is an ITIL-verified enterprise-class IT service and asset management solution that leverages the latest advances in AI-powered virtual agents and service automation. Through AI-driven knowledge intelligence, CIOs and service providers can simplify operations and reduce costs while factoring in on-demand scalability.

Synoptek (Booth #301): Synoptek delivers a tailored suite of ServiceNow Managed Services to help organizations standardize IT across a common platform, enabling an intuitive experience, improved service availability , analysis of critical service metrics, and enterprise risk reduction – all as a part of the ServiceNow for Good program in giving back to the community.

Service Management World highlights include:

Keynote presentations from Stephen Shapiro, Innovation Evangelist and Author will present “Build a Better Box: Innovating to Differentiate and Stay Ahead of the Competition” and Jessica Kriegel, Workplace Culture Expert will present “The Culture Equation: Power Your Strategy and Accelerate Performance.”

Keynote panel on “The ‘How’ of Enterprise Service Management” with panelists from Mount Holyoke College, Beyond20 and Infotech Research Group.

The conference program will offer dozens of sessions from proven industry experts in the following tracks: Modernizing Service Management, Optimizing Culture and Leadership, Connecting the Dots: Frameworks and Methodologies and Driving Strategic Decision-Making. View the complete program here.

Pre-event training offers two- to three-days of intensive courses (some offering certification) and are administered by thought leaders with practical, pragmatic experience with key industry methodologies and frameworks.

Case studies from leading companies such as Marriott, T-Mobile, Duke University, Giant Eagle, Norton Healthcare, Union Home Mortgage and more. Attendees will get a unique look into the key successes and lessons learned when implementing a successful service management strategy.

Unlimited networking opportunities.

