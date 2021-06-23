Home Business Wire Service Insights, Aquant’s New AI Tool, is the Missing Link in Exceptional...
Business Wire

Service Insights, Aquant’s New AI Tool, is the Missing Link in Exceptional Customer Experiences

di Business Wire

The platform converts messy service data into detailed insights for service executives, providing visibility into customers at risk of churn and workforce training opportunities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aquant, the leading service intelligence platform, today announced Service Insights. The tool, capable of analyzing your data out of the box, provides a detailed window into factors that impact customer experiences. This empowers service leaders with the knowledge to prevent customer disasters ahead of a negative Net Promoter Score (NPS) or service escalation.


“Historically, service decisions have been made using only a fraction of available service data. That causes blind spots into customer satisfaction and creates an environment of reactive problem-solving. If you wait until you receive a negative NPS, it’s too late,” says Shahar Chen, CEO and co-founder, Aquant. “The new normal in service requires providers to approach customers with solutions before a customer comes to a provider with a complaint.”

That kind of data-driven decision-making fosters better customer experiences and improves service outcomes. But before you can make informed decisions, you need a clear picture of what story the data is telling — and that’s been a roadblock for many organizations.

Service Insights Curates and Analyzes Disparate Data and Provides Actionable Recommendations

“We’ve worked with leading service organizations to build a powerful analytics tool that is designed for business users,” adds Assaf Melochna, president and co-founder, Aquant. “Service Insights provides targeted information in the language that service leaders understand, and it does so in days, without the need for a multi-department deployment.”

Service Insights is Not a BI Tool. It’s an Entire Data Science Team at Your Fingertips

Aquant delivers a 360-degree view of the service lifecycle. Unlike traditional BI tools, Service Insights is able to access more of your data, and then analyze and interpret it — without the need for a team of data scientists. Users will see immediate value following a simple deployment process. Isolated data points become descriptive and predictive intelligence presented through auto-generated reports and easy-to-access graphical dashboards. Here’s what’s possible with Service Insights:

  • Mine insights out of your (un)structured service data – Gain a deeper dimension of insight into your unstructured data with Aquant’s Service Intelligence Engine by identifying key symptom and solution data directly from customer comments, call center agent notes, field technician debriefs, and machine log files. Formerly hidden data becomes a powerful decision-making tool.
  • Generate service performance and risk models – Service Insights automatically generates trends, recommendations, industry benchmarks, and predictions based on more than 5 million service tickets from manufacturers and service providers. Leverage Aquant’s predictive modeling to create customer risk scorecards, and manage workforce performance, and training strategies.
  • Get the right insight at the right time – Need a quick summary of your business, a snapshot of customers, or an overview of the workforce before your next meeting? Aquant auto-generates easy-to-read overviews for each customer or service provider, identifying key statistics and important trends. Focus on the most critical service issues without having to dig into dashboards.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.aquant.io.

About Aquant

Aquant empowers your entire service workforce with the knowledge to perform at the level of your top experts. The AI platform enables intelligent decision making across the entire service lifecycle by unlocking hidden information and converting each organization’s unique data footprint into prescriptive intelligence.

The Aquant platform mines and analyzes scattered data and free text and combines that information with the collective experience of your most trusted experts. The data-driven insights, available before, during, and after the service experience, let organizations quickly solve complex problems, predict outcomes, and optimize team performance.

Contacts

Aquant

Kristin Amico

kristin.amico@aquant.io

Articoli correlati

Healthcare Triangle Unveils DataEz Platform to Harness Big Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovative platform gives healthcare and life sciences organizations access to advanced security, a self-cataloguing data lake, automated data quality...
Continua a leggere

Community First Bank Selects Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Washington-based community bank partners with Q2 to deliver a seamless digital banking and wealth management experience for its clients...
Continua a leggere

Keelvar Enhances Ocean, Air Freight Sourcing Bots for Procurement Automation

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI-enabled procurement solution expands category-smart capabilities to meet specialized shipping needs for logistics buyers CORK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keelvar, the leading global...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Healthcare Triangle Unveils DataEz Platform to Harness Big Data

Business Wire