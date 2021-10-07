Serent Capital Named in Inc.’s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

For three consecutive years, Serent has been recognized for its founder-friendly approach to partnering with founder-led companies

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm that invests in founder-led enterprise software and tech-enabled services companies, announced today it has been recognized on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third consecutive year. The list honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. The final list recognizes 146 firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth. All 146 have a successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment.

“Supporting an entrepreneur’s vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It’s about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

Serent was founded in 2008 with the vision of building a truly different firm that prioritizes partnering with founders to help them scale their companies faster. The firm provides the resources to help founders and their companies achieve their growth goals by providing hands-on business-building and operational support, growth-oriented organizational design and recruiting assistance, and thoughtful strategic guidance.

“When we founded Serent, we set out to build a values-driven firm that supports founders and their companies through every step of their growth journey,” stated Kevin Frick, Partner at Serent Capital. He continued, “We are humbled by the trust our founders have put in us for more than thirteen years, and we are truly honored to be recognized by Inc. for our purpose-driven partnership approach.”

Since 2008, Serent has invested in more than 50 founder-led B2B software and tech-enabled services companies across a variety of industries including education, healthcare, government, field services, construction, and hospitality.

Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital, added, “Founders often wear many hats, but as their companies grow, they face new, unfamiliar challenges. At Serent, we spend a tremendous amount of time deeply understanding our founders and the markets in which they operate so that we can be a knowledgeable and experienced partner, help them quickly navigate those challenges, and identify new opportunities.”

To help founders scale their companies, Serent has built an in-house Growth Team that includes over a dozen former operators and management consultants. Serent’s Growth Team members work shoulder-to-shoulder with founders and their companies to create value by identifying and executing strategic initiatives in areas such as sales & marketing strategy, payments integration, M&A, executive recruiting, and organizational design.

“Surrounding our founders and their companies with the resources they need to move quickly in their markets has been a core to Serent from the beginning,” said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. “We have top-tier experts continuously uncovering and executing on bespoke initiatives that can drive tremendous amounts of long-term value for the founder, their company, their employees, and their customers.”

Learn more about how Serent works with founders by visiting: https://www.serentcapital.com/founders/.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: http://www.inc.com/private-equity

The October 2021 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 5, 2021.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Top Founder-Friendly Investors recognition presented herein is awarded by Inc., a third-party that is not affiliated with Serent Capital. Inc.’s recognition is not indicative of Serent’s future performance and does not reflect the experience of, or any rating by, Serent’s investors. Serent Capital paid an application fee to participate in this process.

Contacts

Media Contact



Kathleen Rochard



Kathleen.Rochard@SerentCapital.com

(512) 639-7492