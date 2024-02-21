Serent Capital Named a BluWave 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator

BluWave’s third annual awards program recognizes Serent Capital amongst the top 2 percent of North America’s most innovative private equity firms

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm that invests in founder-led B2B SaaS and technology companies, announced today it has been recognized by BluWave as a Top Private Equity Innovator*. The award recognizes the top 2% of private equity firms operating in 2023 that differentially embrace proactive due diligence, transformative value creation, modern private equity firm operations, and corporate citizenship practices.





Since its inception, Serent has set out to build a distinctive firm that places founders at the forefront and cultivates purpose-driven partnerships, paving the way for accelerated growth.

“We’re humbled to be named a Top Private Equity Innovator by BluWave,” said Prital Kadakia, Partner at Serent. “We’ve always championed a founder-first approach, and with the help of our Growth Team resources, we take immense pride in nurturing and building upon the visions of our founders, unlocking growth in the process.”

Using Serent’s in-house no-fee Growth Team, the firm has provided transformative value for founders and implemented over 150 value-creation initiatives. These initiatives are strategic projects aimed at enhancing the performance and growth trajectory of portfolio companies. The Growth Team includes over twenty-five former operators and management consultants who work directly with the portfolio company leaders on strategic initiatives related to go-to-market, embedded finance, and payments integration, product and technology, product marketing and pricing, transformative M&A, and executive talent recruiting.

“The 2024 top private equity innovators are providing differential leadership in the world of business,” said Sean Mooney, founder and CEO of BluWave. “Their innovative practices are strengthening companies, creating jobs, and catalyzing a rebound in our economy.”

The Top Private Equity Innovator Awards are distinctive in that they involve no financial obligations from any participants, and the selection process is independent of any customer relationships.

Serent has $5 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Texas, and San Francisco, California. In addition to being recognized by BluWave, Serent has been recognized as a Top Private Equity Firm by GrowthCap and a Founder-Friendly Firm by Inc. To learn more about how Serent partners with founders, visit: https://serentcapital.com/founders/.

About Serent

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offer unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms evaluated or recognized under the PE Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. BluWave, however, may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave’s review of the more than 5,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada, from which the 82 private equity firms were selected as award recipients. This is based on PE funds operating in 2023.

