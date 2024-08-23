Serent Capital Announces the Acquisition of Spa Software Leader Book4Time by Agilysys

AUSTIN, Texas, SAN FRANCISCO & ONTARIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm investing in founder-led B2B SaaS and technology companies, announced today that its portfolio company, Book4Time, a leading provider of spa management SaaS software, has been acquired by Agilysys, a global leader in hospitality software solutions and services.





Book4Time’s innovative cloud-based platform has established itself as a premier solution for hotel and resort spas, enabling operators to manage appointments, staff, and inventory seamlessly while enhancing the guest experience and providing comprehensive corporate reporting. Founded in 2004, Book4Time has become the go-to choice for leading wellness hospitality organizations and is trusted by customers in over 100 countries. Serent Capital’s strategic growth investment in 2020 was instrumental in supporting Book4Time’s continued expansion and extending its global reach.

“Our partnership with Serent has been pivotal in enabling us to scale our operations and enhance our product offerings. Their strategic guidance allowed us to better serve our clients and solidify our leadership in the wellness hospitality industry. We are grateful for their collaboration and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation in the hospitality industry as a part of Agilysys,” said Roger Sholanki, CEO of Book4Time.

“From the beginning, we recognized Book4Time’s potential to revolutionize spa management technology. It has been rewarding to see them expand their global reach and deliver exceptional client experiences. We look forward to watching the continued growth and success of the merged business unit in the hospitality industry.” said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital.

Serent Capital has a robust track record in the hospitality market, having invested in over 15 hospitality tech companies in the last decade. To learn more about Serent’s partnership with hospitality companies, visit Serent Capital Hospitality and Travel.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.

About Book4Time

Book4Time is the global leader in spa management software and ancillary revenue for the hospitality industry. As the leading enterprise SaaS technology in the hospitality wellness industry, Book4Time manages the end-to-end guest experience for international hotels, resorts, casinos, golf and private member clubs in more than 100 countries worldwide. Based in Ontario, Canada, Book4Time is the first cloud-based software for the wellness industry to provide a centralized multi-location platform. With 60+ hotel system integrations, Book4Time publishes new updates every 4-8 weeks, has the industry’s highest uptime at 99.99%, supports 15 languages and delivers LIVE 24/7 phone and email support through strategically located global customer support centers. Book4Time is Hotel Tech Customer Support certified. www.book4time.com

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

