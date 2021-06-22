Serent Announces Acquisition of Portfolio Company Real Green Systems by WorkWave and Serent’s Rollover Investment in the Combined Company

Acquisition brings together two of the most respected solutions in the field service industry and furthers WorkWave’s position as a premier provider of solutions to field service companies

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Green Systems®, a prominent provider of software and marketing solutions to the green service industries, has been acquired by WorkWave®, a leading provider of similar solutions to multiple field service verticals. The unique combination of Real Green, backed by Serent Capital, and WorkWave, backed by EQT and TA Associates, brings together two of the strongest brands in their respective market and furthers WorkWave’s position as a premier provider of solutions to asset-lite field service industries. As part of the transaction, Serent Capital and Real Green shareholders, including Founder Joe Kucik, will roll equity and join EQT and TA Associates as investors in WorkWave.

“This acquisition is something rarely seen. It is two successful, fast-growing, market-leading companies coming together to create something truly special in the market,” said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. “We have tremendous respect for the Real Green team, and the goal of this acquisition is to allow them to continue to lead the green industries forward and drive even greater impact.”

Real Green and WorkWave share a common background as two companies created by industry professionals nearly 40 years ago, both achieving market leadership in their respective industries, and continuing that leadership across the following decades. The merger of these two companies will allow WorkWave to apply its greater resources to combine the best parts of each organization, helping Real Green to advance more quickly, and WorkWave to embrace Real Green’s depth of expertise in the green industries. While Real Green and WorkWave’s PestPac will remain separate platform solutions, both will benefit from the combined suite of additional product offerings and modules to support customers.

Joe Kucik shared, “When my partners and I founded Real Green, we had one singular focus: help lawn care companies better manage their business and serve their customers’ needs. Since partnering with Serent Capital, I am proud of all that we have accomplished: we accelerated our growth, invested in our people, developed new products, and remained committed to our original vision and values.” Bill Nunan, CEO of Real Green, added, “We are thrilled to be joining such a progressive solutions provider like WorkWave that shares our commitment to helping customers thrive, that so strongly supports the continued development of Real Green solutions, and that embraces our passionate customer base.”

Since Serent’s investment in Real Green in 2018, the company has nearly doubled its employee base, hired five new executives, added significant R&D investment, and rolled out new products including Real Green’s own payments solution. In addition, Real Green completed three strategic acquisitions, including Lawnbot and CoalMarch.

Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital, added, “It has been a privilege to partner with Joe, Bill, and the Real Green team. They have built an exceptional company and delivered tremendous value for our customers, employees, and team. Like Joe, we are proud of all Real Green accomplished. However, we are even more energized by Real Green’s next chapter as part of WorkWave as Serent has built a great respect for WorkWave and their team through our broader work in field services.”

WorkWave represents Serent’s 20th investment in the field services market, including platforms Next Gear Solutions, LMN, Davisware, and CoConstruct/Buildertrend.

About Real Green

Walled Lake, MI-based Real Green Systems has more than 35 years of experience providing software and marketing solutions for the lawn care, landscaping, arbor care, and pest control industries. Its flagship solution, Service Assistant, is the premier customer relationship management software used by thousands of companies worldwide to streamline and grow their businesses. Along with offering a complete portfolio of integrated solutions, including: Automated Marketing Assistant, Customer Assistant Websites, Measurement Assistant, Mobile Live, Routing Assistant, and Real Green Payment Processing, Real Green Systems continues to partner with other industry innovators to provide leading-edge business operation software with the broadest range of features and the most advanced marketing tools. Find out more at https://www.realgreen.com/.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction, and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave’s award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

