Sequitur Labs to Present on Smart Device IoT Security

New Webinar to Cover Best Practices for Protecting AI/ML Models at the Edge

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sequitur Labs today opened registration for an upcoming webinar: Securing Smart Devices: Protecting AI Models at the Edge. The webinar will be held on September 28th at 9:00 am Pacific in association with the Edge AI + Vision Alliance and will discuss the challenges and solution for protecting IoT devices at the edge.

According to a 2021 report by Research and Markets titled Global IoT Security Market and Technology Forecast to 2027, the firm estimates the global IoT security market is accelerating quickly with a CAGR of 25%, becoming a USD $74 Billion market over the next six years. Critical among the requirements by manufacturers in this area is the need to protect AI/ML models at the edge.

The upcoming webinar is open to all interested parties and will cover best practices for securing smart devices at the edge, including valuable AI/ML models within those devices. Actual case studies and demonstrations of the concepts will be discussed. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

“Billions of new IoT devices are expected to come online over the next several years and securing these devices has become an area of significant concern,” said Phil Attfield, CEO, Sequitur Labs. “IoT vendors need to be assured that their products are designed, manufactured and deployed without the risk of being compromised.”

The webinar is scheduled to take place from 9-10 am PDT on September 28th. To register visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1289861696395599119?source=Sequitur+Labs+website.

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, in particular, protection of AI models at the edge. Supporting security functions for encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management are delivered by EmSPARK and housed in a microprocessor’s secure memory partition. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges. Developers can easily build applications that use secure resources without having to become experts in cryptography and complex chip-level security technologies.

For additional information about how to purchase and deploy the EmSPARK Security Suite for comprehensive device security, interested parties can visit https://www.sequiturlabs.com/contact-us/.

About Sequitur Labs

Sequitur Labs, named a top ten IoT market player by ABI Research, is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur’s products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur’s security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs’ security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.

