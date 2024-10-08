SEQSTER CEO Ardy Arianpour Named to PharmaVoice 100 for Innovation in Life Sciences for a Second Consecutive Year

Life Sciences Leader Honored for Driving Real World Data, Patient-Centric Registries, and Global Pharma Partnerships

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading healthcare technology company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Ardy Arianpour has been named to the prestigious 2024 PharmaVoice 100, marking the second consecutive year he has received this recognition for his inspirational leadership and groundbreaking work in life sciences.





Arianpour joins an elite group of 100 industry visionaries honored for their contributions to innovation, patient engagement, and driving advancements in life sciences. This year’s PharmaVoice 100 celebrates professionals across the life sciences industry, including trailblazers in research, clinical trials, patient advocacy, technology, and commercialization.

“Receiving this recognition for the second year in a row is incredibly meaningful as it highlights the milestones SEQSTER has achieved,” said Arianpour. “We are integrating technology and the life sciences industry with the broader healthcare ecosystem to drive innovation and create scalable impact for patient lives. From powering patient registries to launching innovative platforms like 1-Click Records™ for rapid EHR data retrieval and CoRD™ data refinery for researchers, we have made significant strides in breaking down data silos and advancing the life sciences industry. Our new strategic partnerships with global pharma companies are transforming patient recruitment and delivering valuable AI-driven insights. These initiatives are at the heart of our mission to enhance patient outcomes and accelerate the pace of clinical research.”

Throughout a distinguished 20-year career in the life sciences sector, Ardy Arianpour has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation, driving patient-centric advancements and groundbreaking technologies. Prior to founding SEQSTER, Arianpour had the privilege of launching various clinical and consumer-based genetic tests while serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Genomics at Ambry Genetics, a company that was acquired by Konica for $1 billion in 2017. One of Arianpour’s significant contributions was his pivotal role in the landmark 2013 SCOTUS decision that eliminated gene patents, democratizing access to genetic testing. The introduction of BRCA testing, in particular, had a profound impact on patients, caregivers and their families nationwide.

Arianpour is a globally recognized pioneer in life sciences and healthcare, earning accolades such as the American Heart Association Health Tech Award (2018), Top 40 Healthcare Transformer by Medical Marketing & Media (2019), and Med Tech World Rising Star (2022). Ardy was also named to the PharmaVoice 100 in 2023. His impact on life sciences, healthcare, and technology is further underscored by his recent appointments to the advisory boards of Inside Precision Medicine and the Fleet Science Center.

PharmaVoice100 honorees are selected from a pool of nominations submitted by readers and colleagues, evaluated by the PharmaVoice team, then categorized into 10 distinct groups: Standout Leaders, Cancer Care Visionaries, Cardiometabolic All-Stars, Trailblazers, Biotech Pathfinders, Rare Disease Warriors, Tech and AI Wizards, Clinical Trial Pros, Patient Champions, and Cell and Gene Therapy Pioneers. Each winner represents the transformative impact of the pharmaceutical industry in their own unique way.

“These honorees are inspirations. Their teams look to them for guidance, their patients for support, and their organizations for direction. Each winner represents progress toward a healthier future for everyone that is bolstered by science and technological advancements. We are excited to recognize their contributions through this annual list,” said Meagan Parrish, lead editor of PharmaVoice.

Since 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 has become one of the publication’s most anticipated features. From academia and nonprofits to Big Pharma, startups and tech companies, it is the only awards program in the industry that honors individuals from all sectors of life sciences. These honorees, from the clinic to the C-suite, are making meaningful contributions to their fields and striving to improve outcomes for patients around the world. Arianpour’s inclusion for the second consecutive year underscores his lasting impact on the life sciences industry and his continued commitment to improving healthcare through patient-centric innovation.

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the SEQSTER Operating System for Clinical Studies, Patient Registries and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

About PharmaVoice

PharmaVoice is a leading industry publication operated by Industry Dive. Our stories deliver the most important voices and ideas in the life sciences to industry leaders.

About Industry Dive

Industry Dive, an Informa business, is a leading business journalism company. Over 14 million decision-makers across 20+ competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through more than 30 publications.

Contacts

Bill Douglass



SEQSTER



press@seqster.com