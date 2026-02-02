SEQSTER Announces Expanded Partnership with Praxis Precision Medicines to Accelerate Clinical Trials in CNS Disorders

Multi-study collaboration leverages SEQSTER's real world data (RWD) platform to support Praxis's portfolio of precision therapies for CNS disorders

SAN DIEGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEQSTER, the leading healthcare technology company and the data connection, collection, and orchestration layer for patient health data, and Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., today announced the expansion of a successful partnership to accelerate clinical trials, data collection, and real-world evidence (RWE) generation across Praxis's clinical development programs.

Building on early success in Praxis’s innovative Essential3 Program for Essential Tremor, SEQSTER's platform continues to support the broader ENERGY program, Praxis's comprehensive program advancing vormatrigine for the treatment of epilepsy.

"At Praxis, we are committed to delivering life-altering treatments to patients with CNS disorders faster and more effectively than has ever been done before," said Megan Sniecinski, Chief Operating Officer, Praxis Precision Medicines. "SEQSTER has been a foundational element of our clinical trial execution, enabling more efficient trial enrollment while capturing the longitudinal real-world data we need to advance our programs. Our partnership represents a shared commitment to delivering better outcomes for patients and driving forward innovative ways to accelerate clinical research.”

SEQSTER's platform provides Praxis with automated access to patient-consented electronic health records from across the U.S. healthcare system, supporting patient screening, enrollment, and ongoing data collection for its EMPOWER observational study. The ENERGY program, which includes EMPOWER and the POWER clinical studies, has attracted approximately 5,000+ patients with epilepsy.

"Praxis represents exactly the kind of innovative sponsor we built SEQSTER to support. One that understands the value of real-world data and is willing to rethink how clinical trials are conducted," said Ardy Arianpour, Chief Executive Officer of SEQSTER. "We're proud to have earned their trust across multiple studies and look forward to continuing this partnership as they bring transformative therapies to patients with CNS disorders."

The announcement coincides with the SCOPE Summit 2026 (February 2-5, Orlando, FL), where both companies will be in attendance.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through its proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using its understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates.

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that connects, collects, and refines patient-consented health data across care settings into a unified, longitudinal patient view.

With 150 million patients in its regulatory-grade repository, life sciences companies can accelerate research, AI developers can train higher-quality models, and patients can gain meaningful insights to better manage their health, all from consented, standardized health data.

Founded in 2016, SEQSTER is shaping a new era in healthcare by connecting patients, data, and AI to enable faster, smarter, and more trustworthy clinical and research decisions.

