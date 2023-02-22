 Septeo French Tech reference recorded 310 million euros revenues up to 30% compared to 2021 and joins top 10 software players in France

2022 key figures

Revenue 310M€ up to 30% compared to 2021

up to 30% compared to 2021 ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of more than 210M€

(Annual Recurring Revenue) of more than 500+ new employees

30M€ in R&D investments

80M€ in social contribution

LATTES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Septeo, France and Europe’s leading legaltech and proptech group, announces 2022 annual revenues of 310 M€ up to 30% compared to 2021 and doubling its turnover in 3 years and its ARR in 2 years. These outstanding results are the outcome of significant and targeted investments in innovation (€30 million in R&D), a sustained M&A dynamic, and the strengthening of its international activities. As one of the largest private employers in the Montpellier employment area, Septeo is pursuing its intensive growth strategy.

Hugues Galambrun, founder and CEO of Septeo, comments this achievement : « The winning strategy we have been pursuing since 2020 is bearing fruit. Septeo is recognized both for the sustainability of its growth and its profitability, due to the strength of its business model but also for the value of its solutions that benefit and positively transform essential moments in the lives of more than 18 million fellow citizens. »

An external growth strategy that has met its goals and will accelerate over the next two years

The 7 buyouts made in 2022 have enabled Septeo to enter new markets such as the accountancy and e-invoicing market with Ingeneo and the HR market with Foederis, to strengthen its expertise in the real estate software market with the acquisition of DP Logiciels and the legal aid market with Softouest and Intelligent Software, without forgetting the development of its international presence with the acquisition of Flexsoft and Dataconsult in Belgium. Thanks to this new year of strong growth and in line with its ambitious plan to conquer new markets, Septeo has doubled its revenues in 3 years, becoming a leader in the legaltech and proptech software industries in France and Europe.

For the next three years, Septeo will continue its strategy of growth and conquest with the ambition of doubling its revenues again by 2025 by focusing on the customer experience, the acceleration of its offers in the cloud, the development of its real estate and corporate activities and finally its international presence. The ambition remains to become one of the leading tech companies in France within the next 3 years.

Solutions that find new professions in France and abroad

Septeo’s mission is increasingly recognized among its clients and partners in France and abroad. Freeing its clients from operational and administrative constraints and improving their daily lives to make them more productive thanks to its business software solutions, remains the major axis of the Group’s strategy. Beyond the regulated professions, Septeo is becoming a reference in the real estate sector, but also for businesses.

The goal is to establish Septeo as a key leader in our 5 strategic markets: notaries, legal, real estate, businesses and accountants.

Putting people at the heart of its strategy with 500 new hires by 2022

To support its growth, Septeo also bets on its human capital. More than 500 new people have joined the Group last year, bringing the total number of employees to 2,400. For the second year in a row, the Group has been distinguished by a Great Place to Work award and is one of the leading private employers in the Montpellier employment area.

About Septeo

Septeo, a French group founded in the Montpellier region, is the leading player in LegalTech and PropTech in France and Europe. Our software solutions enable more than 160,000 legal and real estate professionals to develop and secure their activities every day. Our mission: freeing businesses from their constraints, thanks to technological solutions and innovative services. Our solutions are at the heart of the essential moments of life of more than 18 million of our fellow citizens.

https://en.septeo.fr/

Contacts

Béatrice Piquer



Chief Marketing Officer



+33 6 30 37 10 92



beatrice.piquer@septeo.fr