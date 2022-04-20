Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

ANSAN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KOSDAQ092190—Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., announced that the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida issued a permanent injunction against Namsung America, Inc. (“Namsung”). Namsung sold home electronics incorporating UV LEDs manufactured and supplied by SL Vionics Co., Ltd. (previously known as Semicon Light).

Prior to the lawsuit, Namsung ignored repeated notices of patent infringement from SVC. Since 2020, SVC has been requesting that companies stop selling SL Vionics’ LED products. SVC believes that SL Vionics’ LED products infringe SVC’s proprietary Violeds technology, which SVC invented and has been utilizing to produce its UV LED products. When Namsung continued selling products after notice from SVC, SVC filed this lawsuit, which asserted infringement of eleven (11) patents.

The Court’s permanent injunction order applies to any colorable variations of the infringing products, as well as any parties who are in active concert or participation with making or selling such products.

SVC’s CEO, Young-joo Lee, said, “There are companies that seek to increase their profits by using other companies’ patented technology. This is not only immoral, but it seeks to cheat inventors everywhere who have invested and believed in their ideas.”

In order to protect its hard-earned technology and promote a fair marketplace, SVC actively pursues enforcement against suspected infringing UV LED products all over the world. As an example, SVC recently brought a search and seizure of suspected infringing products against FNAC Darty Group, a large European retailer, and subsequently filed a patent infringement lawsuit in France. SVC also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against a European distribution company in the Netherlands, seeking a preliminary injunction against its UV LED products.

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2019). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths ranging from 200nm to 1600nm, including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays, and infrared rays. The company holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for robust sterilization and disinfection (UV-C), skin regeneration (UV-B), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add advanced VCSEL technology, which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

