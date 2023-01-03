Seoul Viosys is the Only Component Manufacturer to Win the Display Innovation Award at CES

ANSAN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2033—Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a global manufacturer of optical semiconductor devices, announces its latest achievement of being the only component manufacturer to win a CES Innovation Award in the video display category at CES 2023, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, with its innovative product, ‘WICOP Pixel’. WICOP Pixel is recognized for its topnotch technology to deliver microLED display in the form of one chip without wire and package.





‘WICOP Pixel’ is based on WICOP technology, which does not require wire bonding, packaging or lens. It is the world’s first RGB one-chip technology that stacks three RGB microLEDs vertically. This stacking structure enables the manufacture of ultra-small chips and reduces the chip manufacturing and mounting processes to one-third, providing irreplaceable competitiveness in the KRW100 trillion display market. The stack-structure WICOP Pixel also reduces the luminous area to one-third, making it possible to boost transparency as high as more than 90%. This makes WICOP Pixel an essential technology for the future metaverse world including AR and VR.

‘WICOP’ technology allows mounting to be performed without a gold wire, which is an essential component in all existing LED manufacturing processes, and Seoul Viosys is the first in the world to develop and mass-produce a product with the technology. It is one of the core second-generation technologies in the LED industry, and neither miniLEDs nor microLEDs can be made without using WICOP technology.

‘WICOP Pixel’ can be called a semiconductor revolution. Lee Chung-hoon, founder of Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys, invited journalists from across the world to launch a new product at the Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Hotel in Shanghai, China in September 2015.

