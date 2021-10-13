Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Selected for Global Lighting Brand LEDVANCE’s Sun@Home Family Products for Human Centric Lighting

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestLight—Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED technology, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which implement light that closely matches the spectrum of sunlight, has been adopted by Global lighting brand LEDVANCE for its new family of products Sun@Home.





Sun@Home is a premium product line that delivers residential lighting with the best quality of the light. After more than a year of Covid workers and employees are spending much more time in home office work and light is key for having the right environment to be comfortable, concentrated and relax at the same time. SunLike technology is proven to deliver the best light quality for humans. Sun@Home products are all equipped with a smart controller that allows the light to adapt the spectrum to the required needs of the user. SunLike is the only LED that is capable to simulate the Sunlight spectrum from the early morning to sunset when the Sun goes down. The state-of-the-art automated wireless system from LEDVANCE makes it easy to control and adjust the different working modes and light spectrums to stimulate the user in the right way depending on the tasks to do. With SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, the fixtures and bulbs are designed to bring out the natural color tones of objects achieving a lower blue light peak, similar to the sunlight spectral curve, which enables the reduction of scattered reflection and glare. It also provides healthy and comfortable light, improving the environment for living, reducing eye fatigue, and displaying colors and textures more accurately with CRI 97 and TM30 = 100 for any CCT from 2200K to 5000K range.

There has been a significant increase in research activity on the relationship between light and human bio-functions, including a recent scientific study focused on the effects of light spectrum on sleep quality, visual comfort, overall well-being, and daytime alertness; encompassing the interaction of both visual and non-visual light on humans. Based on the results of a comprehensive sleep study conducted by Professor Christian Cajochen and his colleagues at the University of Basel in Switzerland, SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been identified as a key light source for promoting human well-being. The study, published in the Journal of Lighting & Research Technology on March 24, 2019, found “evidence that a daylight [natural spectrum] LED solution has beneficial effects on visual comfort, daytime alertness, mood, and sleep intensity in healthy volunteers.”

“Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have three beneficial effects in contrast to conventional LEDs: Better Sleep – improvement in sleep quality, Better Eye Health – protection from myopia in children; and Better Study – support for students’ learning and concentration,” said Oliver Schäfer, Executive Vice President Europe of Seoul Semiconductor. “Together with LEDVANCE we are starting a new revolution in the consumer market as we are bringing the best available professional light until now reserved to Museums and Premium products to the mass market. Thanks to LEDVANCE and his vision for the future for human centric lighting for indoor design the spectrum of natural sunlight will provide beneficial effects for all humans improving their health and well-being” added him.

SunLike Series LEDs are an advanced technology that has achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as a safe light source with no photo-biological risks and is the only LED certified as Diamond Color Rendering Class by the UL laboratories.

https://verify.ul.com/verifications/520

Introduced in June 2017, the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are an advanced light source that combines the latest optical and compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor with Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R® technology. TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the definition “The light closest to the sun for human well-being” its original concept. The sun light spectrum is developed by the same company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world’s first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE is one of the world‘s leaders in general lighting for lighting professionals as well as end users, offering a broad variety of LED luminaires, advanced LED lamps, intelligent Smart Home & Smart Building solutions as well as traditional light sources.

Emerged from the general lighting business of OSRAM, the company is now owned by Chinese lighting company MLS Co., LTD. With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE possesses an outstanding global market access built on trusted, long-standing customer relationships and a powerful distribution network. Based on our in-depth understanding of the general lighting market, trending technologies and changing needs, we support the specific and individual demands of both direct and indirect customers.

www.ledvance.com

