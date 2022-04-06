Seoul Semiconductor to Present ‘SunLike Experience Space, the Natural Light’ at Boromwat in Jeju Island

– Seoul Semiconductor to open experience space of “Light for plant growth” on Arbor Day, first time in Korea



– SunLike, a “natural light” lighting that benefits people and plants





ANSAN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acrich—Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a global optical semiconductor company, showcases a “Natural Light Experience Space” where consumers can directly experience “SunLike, the Natural Light” lighting at Boromwat Botanical Garden in Jeju Island, South Korea, on the Korean Arbor Day.

Boromwat, located on Jeju Island attracting 350,000 tourists every year, is a large indoor and outdoor botanical garden that pursues the “value of being together” agriculture. Seoul Semiconductor conducts partnership marketing under the concept of “Light beneficial to both people and plants” in the indoor space of the newly opened Plant Growing Garden in Boromwat.

Recently, as the variables to take into account in outdoor cultivation, such as climate change and environmental pollution, have diversified, indoor agriculture is emerging as an alternative, which grows crops indoors. In the United States and Europe, as interest in future food-tech is booming, indoor agriculture and smart farm technology are rapidly shaping new trends. In particular, demand for LED for plant growth, an essential factor affecting the cultivation environment of crops, is soaring high and businesses related to plant growth are in the spotlight in Korea as well.

Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike is an innovative lighting technology through which one simple small LED chip reproduces natural light. When using SunLike lighting indoors, it is almost the same as being exposed to natural light outdoors.

Natural light is essential for humans and plants to sustain life. SunLike lighting installed in Boromwat Botanical Garden realizes a full spectrum similar to the wide wavelength range of 380 ~ 740nm (nanometer) of sunlight. Therefore, even if plants are grown indoors 24/7, their nutrients and vitality can be reproduced as much as those of plants grown in the sun, not missing the taste and quality of course.

SunLike has various advantages such as preventing myopia, improving eye fatigue and learning ability. To promote its features, Seoul Semiconductor provides “SunLike EYE” fresh juice made from Jeju carrots and holds a hashtag event through SunLike Instagram (www.instagram.com/sunlike.korea).

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world’s second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 10,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company’s world’s first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

Contacts

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.



Jinseop Jeong



+82-70-4391-8555



jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com