Sentry Introduces Size Analysis to Help Developers Tackle Mobile App Bloat

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentry today announced the launch of Size Analysis, a new product designed to help mobile development teams monitor, understand and reduce the size of their iOS and Android applications.

Size increases in a mobile app often accumulate quietly over time. Without dedicated tooling, teams may know their app is growing but lack visibility into what’s driving the increase or how to prevent it. Meanwhile, larger app sizes can negatively impact install conversion rates, uninstall rates, and performance, particularly for users on slower networks or lower-end devices.

Size Analysis addresses these challenges by giving teams clear visibility into how source code and resources contribute to overall app size, paired with automation to catch regressions early. Developers can set size thresholds and receive alerts on pull requests, visualize detailed size breakdowns, and get automated recommendations — such as identifying duplicate files or unoptimized assets — to keep apps lean over time.

“Knowing total app size is one thing,” said Max Topolsky, product manager at Sentry. “Size Analysis goes further by showing what changed, why it matters and what to do about it, so teams can make informed tradeoffs instead of guessing.”

Sentry’s Size Analysis is built on technology from Emerge Tools, which Sentry acquired in May 2025. The Emerge Tools Size Analysis product is already trusted by companies including Tinder, Spotify and Square to manage mobile app size at scale. Sentry’s version builds on that foundation while integrating directly into Sentry’s broader developer workflow.

The launch reflects Sentry’s continued expansion into the pre-release phase of software development, helping teams catch issues earlier in the lifecycle rather than reacting after release.

“To deliver great mobile experiences at scale, teams need end-to-end visibility into quality across the entire app lifecycle,” said Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry. “Size Analysis strengthens Sentry’s mobile platform by helping teams address app size as a core quality concern, not an afterthought.”

Size Analysis integrates into existing CI and version control workflows, allowing teams to manage app size without slowing down development. For more information on Size Analysis, see the docs at https://docs.sentry.io/product/size-analysis/ or the blog post, at https://blog.sentry.io/size-analysis-generally-available.

