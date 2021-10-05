SentinelOne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Annual Spark Conference



Thursday, October 14, 2021



Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on SentinelOne’s investor relations website at investors.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Contacts

Investor Contact

SentinelOne, Inc.



Doug Clark



investors@sentinelone.com

Press Contact

Jake Schuster



fama PR for SentinelOne



617-986-5000



S1@famapr.com