SentinelOne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Annual Spark Conference

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on SentinelOne’s investor relations website at investors.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Investor Contact
SentinelOne, Inc.

Doug Clark

investors@sentinelone.com

Press Contact
Jake Schuster

fama PR for SentinelOne

617-986-5000

S1@famapr.com

