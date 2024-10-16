SentinelOne Recognizes Outstanding Partners at OneCon 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$S #AI—SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced the winners of the 2024 North America Partner of the Year Awards. Presented at PartnerOne, the company’s annual partner event, the awards recognize innovation and excellence among organizations that are teaming with SentinelOne to deliver world-class cyber defense to enterprises of all sizes with the AI-powered, secure-by-design Singularity™ Platform.





“The only way to secure tomorrow is working together,” said Brian Lanigan, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partner Ecosystem, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne has an unstoppable community of partners, and together, we deliver purpose-built solutions that leverage the latest innovations in AI, data, cloud and endpoint security to protect the future of business. We are committed to our partners and their success and are proud to recognize their achievements.”

With its partner-friendly architecture and pricing, the Singularity Platform is fast emerging as the platform of choice among customers around the world. The 2024 North America Partner of the Year Awards recognize those organizations who are collaborating with SentinelOne to enhance their security offerings and the outcomes our customers achieve.

2024 North America Partner of the Year Award Winners

Technical Star Award: Abe Delgado, Compuquip

Regional Partner of the Year: VLCM

Federal Partner of the Year: RavenTek

Canadian Partner of the Year: Assurance IT

Distribution Partner of the Year: Ingram Micro

MSSP/MDR Partner of the Year: Secureworks

IR Partner of the Year: Aon Stroz

Technical Alliance Partner of the Year: Google Security/Mandiant

Cloud Partner of the Year: AWS

SentinelOne Partner of the Year: SHI

“Cybersecurity is a team sport, and together with our partners, SentinelOne is changing the game,” Lanigan said. “We understand the value of the channel and the importance of forging enduring and mutually beneficial partnerships, and we are committed to providing a platform that fuels our collective success.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

