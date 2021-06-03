Home Business Wire SentinelOne Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne”), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SentinelOne has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “S.”

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays Capital Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities will act as active book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will act as passive book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Company, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations

SentinelOne, Inc.

Doug Clark

E: investors@sentinelone.com

Press

Jake Schuster

fama PR for SentinelOne

P: 617-986-5000

E: S1@famapr.com

