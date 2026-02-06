SentinelOne Delivers End-to-End AI Security from Data to Runtime

New Data Security Capabilities Advance Unified Platform Approach to Securing the Full AI Lifecycle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), the AI-native security leader, today announced the expansion of its AI Security Platform with new Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities designed to secure artificial intelligence (AI) systems from data ingestion through runtime execution. As a result, organizations can embrace AI adoption while ensuring they meet privacy and regulatory requirements, derisk data leakage concerns, and empower AI-driven innovation and automation with confidence.

As AI usage moves from experimentation into widespread production, enterprises are facing a new category of risk that directly impacts business velocity, trust, and regulatory exposure. AI systems are increasingly embedded across data, cloud infrastructure, and production workflows, expanding the attack surface. This new AI reality requires a holistic, end to end approach that protects data, infrastructure, and runtime as a single, unified system.

SentinelOne’s new DSPM capabilities serve as the first mile of AI security, helping organizations prevent sensitive or high risk data from ever entering AI pipelines – addressing irreversible risks such as data memorization and pipeline poisoning before training begins.

They build upon SentinelOne’s cloud infrastructure posture management (CSPM), AI security posture management (AI-SPM), runtime workload protection, as well as employee GenAI security and agent security, to create the most complete AI Security platform in the market.

This unified approach allows security teams to trace risk across the full lifecycle, prevent lateral movement from data to model logic, and protect AI systems as they operate in real world environments.

“As AI systems become more powerful and more autonomous, security must evolve to match that reality,” said Gregor Stewart, Chief AI Officer at SentinelOne. “AI security is not a point problem. It is a lifecycle problem. Data security is the first mile, but true protection requires securing everything AI is built on, from data and infrastructure to runtime behavior.”

