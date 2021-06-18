SentinelOne Bolsters Global Engineering Organization with Veteran Leadership

Company Appoints Siggi Petursson and Martin Matula to VP of Engineering Positions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity—SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Siggi Petursson as Vice President, Customer-Centric Engineering and Martin Matula as Vice President, Engineering, Czech Republic Site Lead. SentinelOne’s engineering organization operates on a global scale in multiple regional sites, enabling rapid innovation and scaled product delivery.

Petursson brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity and software engineering leadership experience to SentinelOne, most recently holding the position of Sr. Director of Software Engineering at Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). At Oracle, Petursson played a critical role in enabling the company’s software migration from on-premises to the cloud, designing machine learning systems to ensure quality control of cloud-based products. Petursson also spearheaded the company’s Security-as-a-Service solution, an automated solution that scanned products for security vulnerabilities and provided auto-triaging capabilities. At SentinelOne, Petursson will drive product quality assurance and lead the company’s sustaining engineering team.

Matula comes to SentinelOne from Avast, where he was VP of Engineering at the company’s Czech Republic headquarters, responsible for leading an engineering organization spanning multiple locations in EMEA and the US, delivering endpoint, IoT, and mobile security solutions. Prior to Avast, Matula held regional engineering leadership positions at companies including Cisco and GoodData. At SentinelOne, Matula will lead engineering team growth in the Czech Republic, expanding throughout central and eastern Europe.

“Siggi and Martin have distinguished themselves as leaders in security software engineering and bring tremendous value to SentinelOne,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “Their experience leading teams and product engineering for public and private cloud-based solutions supports the company’s global engineering efforts and the Singularity XDR platform’s flexible deployment model.”

Defining and delivering XDR, SentinelOne’s technology continuously evolves to proactively secure against advanced threats to any enterprise environment, such as the recent DarkSide ransomware attack which shut down the Colonial Pipeline.

“SentinelOne has established itself as a leader in providing autonomous protection as organizations continue to navigate cloud transformations and complex hybrid and distributed environments,” said Petursson. “I look forward to leveraging my past experience to delight customers, assuring the quality of SentinelOne’s cutting edge technology.”

“There is a wealth of technical talent in central and eastern Europe that will play a vital role in allowing SentinelOne to continue to expand its global engineering footprint,” said Matula. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to lead these efforts and enable the company’s continued growth and success on a worldwide scale.”

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

