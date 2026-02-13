SentinelOne Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, after market close on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day. To register for the live event, please visit https://sentinelone-q4-fy2026-earnings-conference-call.open-exchange.net/.

The live webcast of the event will be available on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com, along with related earnings materials. A replay of the webcast will be accessible through the same link shortly after the event.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-native cybersecurity. Its Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyberattacks at machine speed, autonomously — empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, GenAI, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy, and simplicity. Leading enterprises, from the Fortune 500 to the Global 2000, trust SentinelOne to stay cybersecure.

For more information, please visit www.sentinelone.com.

Investor Contact

Saad Nazir

investors@sentinelone.com



Press Contact

Craig VerColen

press@sentinelone.com