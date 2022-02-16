SentinelOne Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Home Business Wire SentinelOne Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the conference call for 12 months.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com.

