SentiLink Acquires Upstream Logix

Creates An Unrivaled Solution For Decisioning Underserved Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of its Series B, SentiLink, the leader in identity verification technology, today announced its first acquisition. Upstream Logix, an industry leader in data intelligence for alternative finance, is now part of SentiLink and brings with it powerful insights on underserved consumers and the creditors that serve their financial needs, facilitating accurate risk assessment and enabling consumers to gain access to credit.

Upstream Logix brings the ability to pair data with robust insights across alternative consumer lending markets to enable smarter, actionable, and more predictive decisions across the customer lifecycle.

“The combination of Upstream Logix’s and SentiLink’s robust data assets will add more depth to the alternative finance market and will help our partners better reduce fraud risk and expand their portfolios,” said Michael Fay, president of Upstream Logix. “Upstream Logix’s mission has been to support our partners via superior data products to find more reasons to include underserved and overlooked consumers. Joining SentiLink complements our mission and affords consumers better access to the credit they deserve to meet their needs.”

“The more we talked to the team at Upstream Logix, the more impressed I became with what they had already accomplished and the more convinced I became that we shared a vision for the future of identity verification,” said Naftali Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of SentiLink. “We are extremely excited to be joining forces to accelerate that vision together.”

As SentiLink reinvents identity verification in the U.S., this acquisition accelerates their efforts and expertise in accurately verifying underserved consumers. And, it facilitates the growth of SentiLink’s partners as they become more efficient in approving good customers in this segment and pinpointing fraud.

About SentiLink

SentiLink is a leader in identity verification technology. This includes solutions to prevent synthetic fraud, identity theft, and other emerging fraud vectors at the point of account origination. SentiLink was founded by Naftali Harris and Maxwell Blumenfeld in 2017, two former risk leaders from the online lender Affirm. SentiLink has raised $85M to date from investors and partners with over 100 financial institutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.sentilink.com

