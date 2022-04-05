Sentar’s CodeValor Approved for DoD Platform One Iron Bank Use

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions and technology, is proud to announce that our software assurance tool, CodeValor™ has been approved for DoD use and will be included in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One Iron Bank repository.

Iron Bank is the DoD repository of security-hardened containers approved for DoD DevSecOps use. As part of the submission process, CodeValor underwent a rigorous auditing and approval process to obtain a continuous Authority to Operate (ATO). Approved containers in Iron Bank have DoD-wide reciprocity across classifications. This enables developers across DoD to easily acquire and integrate CodeValor into their DecSecOps Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines to secure their code base and reduce ATO timelines.

CodeValor is currently being used at the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to ensure both legacy and new-code applications are securely developed and deployed. DoD partners and software development teams will now have access to CodeValor’s advanced capabilities, including a command line interface to enable integration, POA&M reports for compliance documentation, and the ability to scan legacy languages such as Ada and Fortran.

“We are excited for CodeValor to be available for use across the DoD,” said Gary Mayes, Director of Research & Development at Sentar. “The DoD’s initiative of enhancing secure software development practices aligns directly with our own. Through this success, we are further protecting the applications that our country’s critical missions are contingent upon.”

The approved CodeValor images are available on ironbank.dso.mil and registry1.dso.mil. To secure a CodeValor license for your software development team, please contact codevalor@sentar.com.

More information on CodeValor’s offerings is available on the Sentar website.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California.

