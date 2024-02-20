Sentar Awarded BRSE Task Order Recompete

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a recompete of the Battle Force Tactical Network (BFTN) Resilient Command, Control, and Communications (RC3) System Enhancement (BRSE) Software Development task order by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. With this task order, Sentar will provide software analysis and development, test and evaluation, and onsite technical assistance for the BRSE program.





Included in the BRSE programs are modern High Frequency (HF) radios, modems, network controllers, and network management systems. Product upgrades of BRSE are expected to focus on multiple areas including bug fixes for systems in production, upgrades to increase system reliability, integration with connected systems, and revisions to support operations at very low data rates.

“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to continue providing software development and cybersecurity support to NIWC Pacific,” said April Nadeau, Senior Vice President. “Sentar’s forward-thinking views on service and cybersecurity have contributed not only to providing first-class support and development, but also by creating a solution that can grow and develop in the future.”

The work will be performed over one base year with two option years in San Diego, CA.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence & analytics, and systems & software engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.

