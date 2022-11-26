Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Shopper Traffic Analytics Show Strong U.S. Black Friday Turnout in 2022

Shopper traffic data indicates that in-store traffic on Black Friday rose by 2.9% compared to 2021

Consumer sentiment data showed that price, availability , and convenience were among the top factors shoppers considered when deciding when to shop this year

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today released preliminary shopper visit data for U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Findings indicate shopper visits resulted in a 2.9% increase in traffic on Black Friday, November 25, compared to 2021. Visits to physical stores on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, increased by 19.7% year over year. These results are informed by retail traffic data analytics within the company’s intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic IQ.

Additionally, the analysis also looked at specific store formats. Enclosed mall traffic increased 1.2% and non-mall traffic (e.g., lifestyle centers, strip centers and standalone stores) increased 4.7% compared to Black Friday 2021.

“ As we expected, Black Friday deals and the in-store experience attracted shoppers, resulting in a solid turnout this year,” said Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “ The pandemic-driven trend of shopping in unenclosed shopping centers has endured and malls are seeing resurgence as well. Our data shows consumers continue to enjoy the benefits of the brick-and-mortar shopping.”

Looking ahead

The 10 busiest U.S. shopping days in 2022 are likely to account for 40% of all holiday traffic. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Sensormatic Solutions expects holiday traffic to be distributed differently than in recent years. While this deviation is unlikely to affect overall volume, retailers may need to adjust their approach to account for an earlier Super Saturday than usual.

“ The last time Christmas fell on a Sunday was back in 2016,” Field continued. “ That means historical data will be crucial to retailers as we head into December. Retailers with robust analytics in place will find themselves at an advantage throughout the rest of the holiday season. Examining what worked (or didn’t) will help them design promotions, staff their stores, and keep track of inventory in the final weeks of 2022.”

This challenge may be compounded by the uptick in customers planning to shop in person this year compared to 2020 and 2021. Sensormatic Solutions’ consumer sentiment survey found that over half (51%) of shoppers surveyed intend to do at least some of their shopping in brick-and-mortar stores. The same survey revealed that price, availability, and convenience would be top of mind for shoppers and that 52% of respondents planned to start shopping before November.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

