Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Recognized for Significant Contributions to Sustainable Retail Practices

Sensormatic Solutions earns award from Business Intelligence Group for Sustainability Service of the Year

Supply & Demand Chain Executive honors company for leadership and innovation in sustainable retail

Michelle Brown, Sensormatic Solutions Global Retail Services Leader, named a 2021 Woman in Supply Chain by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Sensormatic Solutions is built on innovation and dedicated to sustainable products, solutions, and services as the leading global retail solution offering of Johnson Controls, a strong voice in sustainability policy around the world

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, has been honored for its ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices. Business Intelligence Group named the company’s Visual Source Tagging Recirculation program a Sustainability Service of the Year, and the company also earned Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s (SDCE) Green Supply Chain Award. Furthermore, Michelle Brown, global retail services lead at Sensormatic Solutions, has been named a SDCE Woman in Supply Chain.

“ Sensormatic Solutions initiatives, including the Visual Source Tagging Recirculation program, drive our organization’s commitment to responsible retail practices that promote sustainability through continued innovation and Sensormatic IQ,” said Kim Melvin, global leader of Marketing, Sensormatic Solutions. “ We’re proud of the program’s achievements and honored that Business Intelligence Group and SDCE have recognized Sensormatic as a leader in the sustainable retail space. We’re also grateful to Michelle for her continued efforts to optimize all aspects of a sustainable supply chain for retailers and shoppers.”

A stand-out program in Sensormatic’s green supply chain, the Visual Source Tagging Recirculation program launched in 2010. With the proper refurbishment and optimized shipping routes, Sensormatic Solutions created a scalable framework within which retailers can smoothly return used tags for cleaning, sorting and reuse. The initiative centralizes the shipping, tagging and return processes to eliminate extra carbon emissions. Over the past year, the Visual Source Tagging Recirculation program has saved 23.76M pounds of plastic from landfills, and over 285K megawatt-hours of electricity.

Woman in Supply Chain winner Michelle Brown has led Sensormatic Solutions source tagging initiative and Visual Source Tagging Recirculation program since she joined the company in 2018. Brown’s expertise and passion for sustainability helped guide Sensormatic Solutions through the uncertainty of the pandemic while maintaining the company’s commitment to responsible retail. In keeping with Sensormatic Solutions values, she evaluates success with an equal focus on customer retention, relationship management, value delivery, and sustainable practices.

“ Sensormatic views the supply chain as a multi-faceted ecosystem. It isn’t enough to produce a high-quality product,” Brown explained of her leadership strategy. “ Sensormatic Solutions aligns its solutions with retailer priorities, forges relationships with global manufacturers and continuously improves worldwide execution to ensure every touchpoint in the supply chain delivers exceptional performance, quality and sustainability.”

The foundation of Sensormatic Solutions portfolio has long been green practices. The Visual Source Tagging Recirculation program is just one example of Sensormatic Solutions innovative approach to solving retail problems with sustainability at the forefront. Sensormatic Solutions leverages the capabilities of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies and innovations, which utilize data and AI to optimize sustainable buildings.

Johnson Controls is making significant steps to improve its environmental impact and has committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2040 – ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations Paris Climate Agreement goal. The company aims to cut its operational emissions by 55 percent and reduce customers’ emissions by 16 percent before 2030. These ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Johnson Controls also recently issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond to support its commitment to achieving ambitious absolute emission reductions by 2025.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions efforts to foster a more sustainable retail landscape, please visit our Sustainability page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing, and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology, software, and service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

