Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls next-generation, multi-sensor, AI-based technology and analytics suite redefines storefront visibility

  • Sensormatic Solutions shares updated storefront visibility solution at EuroShop 2023
  • The system’s combination of intelligent sensors and AI capabilities enables frictionless shopping while fostering a safe and secure environment
  • The brand’s technology and analytics suite offer more predictive and prescriptive power than ever before helping drive customer satisfaction

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, is empowering retailers with an improved and integrated storefront visibility solution. Its next-generation, multi-sensor, AI-based technology and analytics suite leverages advanced data collection techniques, hardware, and analytics tools to offer retailers a comprehensive, data-driven and real-time view of the storefront, supporting better customer experiences and operational excellence.

“The front of the store is a critical hub in understanding shopper activity, and delivering a world-class experience,” said Ned McCauley, Global Portfolio Leader, Storefront Visibility, Sensormatic Solutions. “Our storefront visibility solution combines advanced sensors with AI technology to bring clarity and context to events that were previously invisible. This net new data empowers retailers to improve inventory accuracy, align staffing with shopper traffic, and pinpoint vulnerable store areas to respond quicker to retail theft.”

Retailers can use Sensormatic Solutions storefront visibility package, which is on display at EuroShop 2023, alongside existing asset protection and retail analytics ecosystems. The offering provides a trustworthy source of data that can:

  • Optimize associate scheduling: align labor to in-store traffic opportunities to help elevate customer service engagements.
  • Reduce out-of-stock: understand what, when and how many items are stolen during shoplifting events to quickly replenish missing merchandise on the sales floor.
  • Strengthen loss prevention investigative efforts: integrate video systems for post-event forensic analysis and to build an enhanced evidence packages.

Sensormatic Solutions storefront visibility package is particularly powerful when paired with the organization’s other solution services. Sensormatic Solutions end-to-end portfolio of targeted packages can bring together data from disparate streams to enhance shopper journeys, reduce waste, improve Click-and-Collect programs, design more reliable and efficient supply chains, and more.

“Our storefront visibility package has always been about the data,” McCauley continued. “But the new algorithms we’ve integrated into the intelligent operating system, when paired with our powerful sensors and thoughtful RFID tagging programs, offer retailers more valuable predictive insights than ever before possible.”

To learn more about how Sensormatic Solutions digital offerings are redefining what’s possible in retail, visit stand C01 in Hall 6 at Trade Fair Düsseldorf between 26 February – 2 March 2023 and follow #EuroShop2023 on Twitter and LinkedIn. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions EuroShop Page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

