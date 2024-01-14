Sensormatic Solutions and Allbirds Collaborate With Inventory Intelligence Solutions for Item-Level Accuracy From Warehouse to Store

Leverages inventory intelligence solutions to improve supply chain management, track item-level inventory and enhance the shopper experience

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, and Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced their successful collaboration enhancing Allbirds’ customer experience with radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled inventory accuracy. The footwear brand selected Sensormatic’s inventory intelligence solution to help improve item-level inventory tracking between warehouses and stores and enable future omnichannel execution.





“ At Allbirds, our priority is our customers, ensuring they have the best possible shopping experience by meeting them where they are and how or when they want to shop. As such, we’ve continued to focus on bolstering our business with the latest technologies,” said Micah Nelson, director of product management, at Allbirds. “ Our collaboration with Sensormatic Solutions and its customer and user-centric applications was a natural choice for this pursuit. Operational accuracy allows us to make decisions, so we focus on what matters most: our shoppers.”

Since the initiation of the collaboration in 2022, Sensormatic Solutions has helped Allbirds:

Achieve up to 99% inventory accuracy in the retail stores where solutions have been launched in the United States.

Reduce overall in-store inventory through reliable just-in-time supply chain management.

Sensormatic Solutions Supply Chain Visibility, a robust RFID cloud-based inventory management system, is helping Allbirds achieve these results. This enterprise-wide system helps Allbirds track product movement from warehouse to store to streamline merchandising programs, coordinate short-range deliveries, and support associates on the floor.

“ Allbirds is a leader in innovation and laser-focused on implementing new technologies for retail precision,” said Frank Cho, vice president and product general manager of inventory Intelligence at Sensormatic Solutions. “ Rolling out a major initiative, like this one, is a testament to their commitment to their shoppers and eye towards the future. We are proud to support Allbirds by helping provide inventory accuracy which makes for smoother operations that ultimately benefit the employees and end-consumers.”

Sensormatic Solutions leverages the latest technologies, such as Google Cloud’s BigQuery, to provide item-level inventory visibility and an enhanced customer experience delivering greater operational insights for Allbirds. The footwear seller, which makes sustainability central to its operations, began as a direct-to-consumer outfit in 2014 before opening its first brick-and-mortar store in 2018.

NRF’s Big Show visitors will be able to interact with Sensormatic Solutions leading-edge technologies and learn how the brand powers smart, connected, and precise retail experiences from source-to-store at booth #4865, January 14-16, at the Javits Center in New York City. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page.

To learn more, visit sensormatic.com or allbirds.com and follow #SensormaticNRF2024 on X and LinkedIn.

About Johnson Controls:



At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions:



Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

About Allbirds:



Dreamed up in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in San Francisco in 2016 with the ethos of using sustainable materials to create the world’s most comfortable shoes. With carbon reduction as its north star, Allbirds is paving the way for a more sustainable approach to business through product innovation, industry collaboration (like open sourcing its footprint calculator) and being the first footwear brand to carbon label all of its products. www.allbirds.com

